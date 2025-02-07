NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (2/9)

Looking for a new career or just a something part time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a great organization to support your career in autism services or services for families living with autism? Join Arizona Autism United, an Arizona Top Workplace winner, known around the Valley as a community-based organization that provides compassionate and life-changing care for individuals with autism. We understand that it takes great people to provide great therapy, as well as a wonderful work environment for our teammates. That’s why we prioritize staff support, professional development, career growth, and having lots of fun. AZA United is a growing organization and we are always hiring great people to join our team! To see if this might be the right opportunity for you, check out our 5 signs that you're a fit for Team AZA and learn more. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Join Plexus Worldwide, a leader in health and wellness headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ! For over 16 years, Plexus has been dedicated to promoting hope, health, and happiness through scientifically-backed nutritional products. As a six-time Best Places to Work awardee in the Direct Selling industry, Plexus Worldwide prides itself on its robust organizational culture and commitment to community support and philanthropy. Plexus offers career opportunities in marketing, product development, customer support, and more. With a supportive workplace culture, Plexus empowers employees to inspire positive health transformations. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Ready for your next career move? IntouchCX is calling! This global powerhouse is at the cutting edge of customer service, using innovative technology and digital tools to elevate customer experiences for some of the world's most loved brands. Don't miss your chance to join a thriving team! The IntouchCX Mesa campus is looking for talented individuals just like you to fill a variety of exciting customer service roles! Enjoy awesome benefits, a strong culture of well-being, and real opportunities for growth. Apply today and discover why IntouchCX is the career you've been searching for! They’re hosting a career fair Saturday, Feb 22 from 10am - 1pm! No appointment needed. Learn more about this awesome opportunity here. IntouchCX is an ABC15 sponsor.

4. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

5. The Greater Phoenix Job Fair is offering hundreds of job opportunities on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Conference Center at Rio Salado College in Tempe. Hosted by Jobertising.com, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with many recruiters hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring plenty of resumes, and arrive early for the best chance at landing a new opportunity. Attendance is free, and RSVPs can be made online. Featured employers include the Arizona Department of Corrections, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Friendship Village, Rio Salado College, and many more. Learn more here.

6. JARS Cannabis is hosting a hiring event on February 13, 2025, at JARS Arcadia, 3001 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ. The company is seeking passionate individuals with strong customer service skills to join its team as Budtenders and Delivery Drivers at various Valley locations. As a leader in the cannabis industry, JARS offers comprehensive training, career growth opportunities, and a positive work environment. Full-time positions are available with competitive wages, employee discounts, and benefits, including health insurance and a 401(k). Applicants must have open availability, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, and should arrive early, as hiring is on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally. JARS Cannabis is committed to diversity and equal opportunity employment, welcoming applicants from all backgrounds. Learn more here.

7. Arizona@Work is hosting the Tempe Job Fair on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the City of Tempe EnVision Center, located at 1310 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, AZ. This event features onsite interviews with the chance to get hired on the spot! Job opportunities span industries such as education, food service, healthcare, hospitality, government, and more. For additional information, contact Erika Read at Erika.Read@maricopa.gov or 602-697-8521. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with employers and take the next step in your career!

8. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

