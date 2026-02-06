NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (2/8)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Achieve is hiring Loan Consultants ready to start in February and March! Do you have 2+ years of inside sales experience and the drive to succeed? Why join Achieve? They offer a diverse, team-oriented culture, uncapped income potential, excellent benefits, warm leads, and a strong training program. With over 20 years in the finance industry, Achieve is also an award-winning company consistently recognized as one of the “Best Places To Work” for over 15 years. If you're looking for an opportunity to grow in a supportive environment, consider joining their team. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. The U.S. Postal Service is actively hiring for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions across a wide range of career paths, offering opportunities for job seekers at all experience levels. Open roles include maintenance and technical positions, drivers and automotive careers, sales and customer service, mail delivery, and sorting and handling operations. From working with advanced mail-processing equipment to serving communities as a mail carrier, USPS provides a challenging and rewarding work environment with training, stability, and opportunities for long-term career growth. Here are all the details.

4. American Panel Solutions (AMPS), a Corning Company, is hiring and looking to add motivated talent to its growing team. As a leader in innovative glass and panel technologies, AMPS offers opportunities across production, quality control, engineering, and logistics, supporting industries that are shaping the future. Employees benefit from competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and clear paths for career growth within a safety-focused, supportive work environment. Whether candidates are experienced professionals or seeking a fresh start, American Panel Solutions provides the training, tools, and culture needed to build a rewarding career while creating products that make a real impact. Get all the details here.

5. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

6. Centria is hiring enthusiastic Behavior Technicians to join its growing team, offering a meaningful opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children with autism. In this role, technicians work one-on-one with children to implement individualized behavior intervention plans under the guidance of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), using evidence-based techniques to build communication, social, and daily living skills while reducing challenging behaviors. Centria is seeking compassionate, patient, and team-oriented individuals who are passionate about helping children reach their full potential, with comprehensive training provided for those without prior experience. The position offers competitive pay ranging from $18–$24 per hour, a structured career path in behavioral analysis, strong employee support programs, and the chance to be part of a dedicated team committed to changing lives for the better. Details here.

7. PetSmart’s Phoenix Home Office offers a workplace where careers truly rock, blending professional growth with a fun, inclusive campus culture. Employees enjoy a pet-friendly environment, active Associate Resource Groups, and leadership that’s deeply involved in fostering connection and belonging. With thousands of hours dedicated to community volunteerism each year and a team passionate about making a difference, PetSmart provides more than just a job—it’s a place to build a career you can be proud of. Those looking to find their dream role are encouraged to explore opportunities at PetSmart’s Phoenix headquarters. More details here.

8. Copa Health is hosting a hiring event in Peoria to recruit full-time Case Managers and connect candidates with hiring leaders to explore career opportunities within the organization. The role focuses on supporting members through direct engagement and transportation using a personal vehicle, while working as part of a mission-driven team dedicated to community health and wellness. Qualified candidates should meet education and experience requirements, hold a valid Arizona driver’s license with a clean driving record, and be able to obtain a Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card if not already held. Copa Health offers strong growth and advancement opportunities along with a comprehensive benefits package that includes affordable medical, dental, and vision coverage, tuition reimbursement, generous paid time off, paid holidays, wellness programs, and retirement plans with company match. Click here for more info.

