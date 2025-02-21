NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (2/23)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Are you a driven, people-focused professional looking for a career where you can grow, earn, and make a real impact? Visit Achieve at the Sales and Mortgage Job Fair- February 25, 2025, 4-7 pm in Tempe. Achieve has exciting opportunities in phone based Sales, Lending and Mortgage Sales that can take your career to the next level! The opportunities include: Mortgage Loan Officer, Inside Sales Representative- Debt Consultant, and Inside Sales Representative- Loan Consultant. Must have 1+ years of Sales experience. A career at Achieve is more than a 9–5. You’ll get to help their members move from surviving to thriving in their financial journey while doing meaningful, authentic work. With over 2,500 employees in mostly hybrid roles and we’re strategically growing our sales teams to better serve our members every day. Come and learn why Achieve has been voted by its employees as a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work 14 years in a row. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, March 4th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. In April, CarMax is planning to open a new stand-alone reconditioning and auction center in El Mirage. The company is hosting a hiring event in Glendale on Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to fill various roles, including technicians, detailers, painters, and supply associates. Those positions are for the new location and other locations in the area. The event will be held at 6770 North Sunrise Blvd., Suite G200. See more available CarMax jobs here.

5. Plaza Healthcare is hosting a Hiring Event on March 6, offering passionate and dedicated Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) the opportunity to join its esteemed team. As a CMS-rated 5-star Skilled Nursing Facility in South Scottsdale, Plaza Healthcare has been a trusted name in high-acuity post-acute care for over 30 years, specializing in tracheostomy and ventilator care, dialysis, and rehabilitation services. Known for its collaborative and growth-focused work environment, Plaza values its staff as its greatest asset. The event will take place at Plaza Healthcare, located at 1475 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Interested candidates must RSVP with a resume to attend. Learn more here.

6. The Arizona Department of Child Safety is hosting an on-site hiring event for the Maricopa East area, covering Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix, on Thursday, February 27, from 7 AM to 7 PM. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now here to receive additional details. As a leader in child protection and a dedicated partner in child well-being, the department works to strengthen families, improve community health, and prevent unnecessary trauma. Employees, known as "compassioneers," play a crucial role in protecting children, ensuring safe living environments, and reuniting families. The Case Manager/Child Safety Specialist position requires strong time management and critical thinking skills to assess child safety, collaborate with families and agencies, and navigate the court system. This fast-paced role demands organization, expertise, and a commitment to making a lasting impact on the community.

7. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

8. Scottsdale Unified School District: If you want to make a difference in the lives of children, consider a position in the education field! They’re looking for teachers, athletic coaches, custodial workers, nutritional services professionals, aides, childcare providers, and more at various schools. Jobs are part-time or full-time, and employees who work 30+ hours a week are eligible for a variety of benefit plans. See all of the open positions here.

