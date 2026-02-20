NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (2/22)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Achieve is hiring Loan Consultants ready to start in early March. If you have 3+ years recent inside sales experience and the drive to succeed, this is a chance to grow your career with a company that truly invests in its people. You’ll be part of a diverse, team-oriented culture offering uncapped income potential, excellent benefits, warm leads, and a strong training program designed to set you up for success. These hybrid roles offer on-target earnings of $85,000 to $130,000+ annually, combining base pay with uncapped commissions and incentives. With more than 20 years in the finance industry, Achieve is an award-winning organization, consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for over 15 years. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Don't miss this St. Patrick’s Day–themed Forklift Job Fair offering competitive warehouse roles for experienced forklift operators in Buckeye and Goodyear. Positions pay between $19.50 and $20.50 per hour with multiple shifts available, and the event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 3, 5, 10, and 12 at 7230 N. Glen Harbor Blvd., Suite 100 in Glendale. Qualified candidates must have at least three months of forklift experience within the past year, be able to work safely and efficiently in a warehouse environment, and arrive with a resume and I-9 documents after completing an application in advance. Responsibilities include operating sit-down, stand-up, and reach forklifts; loading, unloading, moving, and stacking materials; using RF scanners to track inventory; and following all safety and company guidelines. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and immediate-start opportunities. Get more info here.

3. Victory Schools AZ is hosting an in-person Professional in Education Job Fair in Phoenix, offering full-time opportunities for educators and school professionals across multiple Valley locations. The event takes place on Saturday, February 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 6535 W. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix, with on-the-spot interviews and same-day next steps available for qualified candidates. Victory Schools AZ—serving underserved and vulnerable student populations through its specialized campuses—is hiring teachers, special education teachers, therapists (including SLP, OT, and COTA), instructional aides, paraprofessionals, and school administrators for schools in Phoenix, Goodyear, Sun City, and Queen Creek. Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume, walk-ins are welcome, IVP is preferred but not required, and taco catering will be provided. Click here for more info.

4. Carvana is now hiring Logistics Associates at its Chandler Inspection Center, offering hourly pay between $16 and $18 along with strong benefits and long-term growth opportunities. This role focuses on staging, inspecting, and preparing inventory vehicles for inbound and outbound transport, including logging vehicle locations with handheld scanners, conducting multi-point inspections, fueling vehicles, maintaining lot areas, and safely operating both automatic and manual transmission vehicles. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, hold a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record, as well as the ability to work outdoors, walk several miles per shift, and use mobile devices and tablets. The position includes company-paid medical insurance, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) matching, paid time off, and additional perks such as vehicle discounts and reimbursement programs. Carvana also offers financial advancement through certifications, opportunities to earn additional hourly pay, and career pathways including a Loader to Driver program leading to a Class A CDL. In-person interviews are scheduled for February 25, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Carvana Chandler Inspection Center. Learn more here.

5. Zipps Sports Grill and Goldies Sports Cafe are now hiring Line Cooks at their Chandler location, offering both full-time and part-time positions with hourly pay ranging from $15.50 to $24.00. Family owned and operated for more than 25 years, Zipps Sports Grill prides itself on a fast-paced, team-oriented kitchen environment with flexible scheduling and steady, year-round hours. Line cooks are eligible to participate in the Tip Share Program, earning an additional $3 to $5 per hour based on performance. Employees also receive dining discounts and scheduling flexibility to accommodate a variety of availability needs. Interested candidates can apply online or visit any Zipps location Monday through Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to complete an application in person.

6. Challenge Entertainment is now hiring part-time Event Hosts to lead live trivia and game nights at weekly venues in Mesa and surrounding areas, offering a fun opportunity to earn supplemental income. This role is ideal for outgoing individuals with strong stage presence who enjoy entertaining a crowd, with events typically held Monday through Thursday evenings between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and lasting two to three hours per night. Hosts usually work one to three nights per week with flexible scheduling options. The position pays $25 to $35 per hour and is well suited for students, servers, bartenders, educators, performers, and professionals with backgrounds in communications, sales, marketing, or public speaking. Requirements include being 21 or older, having reliable transportation, a laptop, internet access, basic computer skills, and a fun, punctual, high-energy attitude. Responsibilities include public speaking, multitasking, using digital music applications, and keeping audiences engaged and entertained. Interested candidates must be willing to complete a short recorded video interview as part of the application process and understand that this is a side-gig, on-the-road role. Find more info here.

7. ARIZONA@WORK is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Glendale on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., offering job seekers the opportunity to connect with employers hiring for a wide range of positions. Available roles include janitorial route cleaners, member experience representatives, home care providers, event staffing and security, behavioral health professionals, correctional officers, detention officers, police officer recruits, border patrol agents, military occupations, and many additional openings. The event will take place at 4425 W. Olive Ave., 2nd Floor Event Room, in Glendale, and interested candidates can call 602-657-0946 for more information.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

