NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (2/2)

Looking for a new career or just a something part time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. A career at Achieve is more than a 9–5. You’ll get to help their members move from surviving to thriving in their financial journey while doing meaningful, authentic work. From the single parent trying to catch up on bills to the new family buying their first home, you’ll make a true impact on their future. With over 2,700 employees in mostly hybrid or remote roles we’re strategically growing our sales teams to better serve our members every day. We’re currently hiring 10 Mortgage Loan Originators in Arizona and 30 Debt Consultants in Arizona and Texas to join our upcoming training class on February 10th. Don’t miss this opportunity to join a dynamic, purpose-driven team. Come and learn why Achieve has been voted by its employees as a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work 14 years in a row and named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Best Hire Career Fairs is set to host the Phoenix Job Fair on February 6, 2025, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. This highly anticipated event offers job seekers a chance to connect with top employers from a wide range of industries, including healthcare, technology, finance, and more. With over seven years of experience in organizing hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs specializes in matching candidates with the skills and experience employers need. Job seekers can attend for free, meet hiring managers face-to-face, and explore exciting career opportunities. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 2 p.m. Learn more here.

3. Abrazo Heart Hospital is hosting the Fiesta Fever Healthcare Hiring Event on February 11, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1930 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with hiring leaders and recruiters to explore career opportunities at one of the top-ranked heart hospitals in the U.S. Attendees can learn about competitive salaries, exceptional benefits, and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Same-day job offers may be extended. The event includes free appetizers and refreshments, making it a great opportunity to network and take the next step in a healthcare career. Full-time, part-time, and per diem positions are available across various departments, including nursing, allied health, imaging, pharmacy, housekeeping, security, and more. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit AbrazoHealth.com/careers to explore job openings and apply online. RSVP by emailing Wendy.Fitzpatrick@tenethealth.com, and don’t forget to bring a resume and a smile!

4. JARS Cannabis is hosting a hiring event on February 13, 2025, at JARS Arcadia, 3001 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ. The company is seeking passionate individuals with strong customer service skills to join its team as Budtenders and Delivery Drivers at various Valley locations. As a leader in the cannabis industry, JARS offers comprehensive training, career growth opportunities, and a positive work environment. Full-time positions are available with competitive wages, employee discounts, and benefits, including health insurance and a 401(k). Applicants must have open availability, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, and should arrive early, as hiring is on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally. JARS Cannabis is committed to diversity and equal opportunity employment, welcoming applicants from all backgrounds. Learn more here.

5. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

6. S.A.F.E. Management is hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services team members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ! Join the action and work exciting events like Arizona Cardinals games, major concerts, Monster Jam, and more. This flexible, fast-paced role lets you create your own schedule while enjoying competitive pay and a fun atmosphere. Duties include ushering, ticket-taking, security screening, and access control. Perfect for anyone who thrives in dynamic environments and loves live events. Apply now to be part of the team that keeps the stadium safe and the energy high! Learn more here.

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, February 4th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

8. Arizona@Work is hosting the Tempe Job Fair on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the City of Tempe EnVision Center, located at 1310 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, AZ. This event features onsite interviews with the chance to get hired on the spot! Job opportunities span industries such as education, food service, healthcare, hospitality, government, and more. For additional information, contact Erika Read at Erika.Read@maricopa.gov or 602-697-8521. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with employers and take the next step in your career!

