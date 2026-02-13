NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (2/15)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Achieve is hiring Loan Consultants ready to start in February and March! Do you have 2+ years of inside sales experience and the drive to succeed? Why join Achieve? They offer a diverse, team-oriented culture, uncapped income potential, excellent benefits, warm leads, and a strong training program. With over 20 years in the finance industry, Achieve is also an award-winning company consistently recognized as one of the “Best Places To Work” for over 15 years. If you're looking for an opportunity to grow in a supportive environment, consider joining their team. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Raytheon, an RTX business, is hiring engineers and technical professionals to support mission-critical programs that help connect and protect our world. With more than a century of innovation in advanced defense, aerospace, and software-driven technologies, Raytheon offers meaningful careers where expertise, collaboration, and purpose come together to make a difference. Qualified candidates are invited to participate February 18th in Raytheon’s Nationwide Professional Engineering Virtual Hiring Event , focused on on-site engineering opportunities in Tucson, Arizona, including systems, software, hardware and test engineering roles. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. PetSmart’s Phoenix Home Office offers a workplace where careers truly rock, blending professional growth with a fun, inclusive campus culture. Employees enjoy a pet-friendly environment, active Associate Resource Groups, and leadership that’s deeply involved in fostering connection and belonging. With thousands of hours dedicated to community volunteerism each year and a team passionate about making a difference, PetSmart provides more than just a job—it’s a place to build a career you can be proud of. Those looking to find their dream role are encouraged to explore opportunities at PetSmart’s Phoenix headquarters. More details here.

5. American Panel Solutions (AMPS), a Corning Company, is hiring and looking to add motivated talent to its growing team. As a leader in innovative glass and panel technologies, AMPS offers opportunities across production, quality control, engineering, and logistics, supporting industries that are shaping the future. Employees benefit from competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and clear paths for career growth within a safety-focused, supportive work environment. Whether candidates are experienced professionals or seeking a fresh start, American Panel Solutions provides the training, tools, and culture needed to build a rewarding career while creating products that make a real impact. Get all the details here.

6. Job seekers, mark your calendar! ARIZONA@WORK City of Phoenix is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, February 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4635 S. Central Ave. This job fair brings together employers from a wide range of industries, giving you the chance to meet face-to-face, network, and explore open positions all in one place. Connect with recruiters from ACADIA Healthcare, DMS Facility Services, Levy, MALEKO, Maricopa County, Job Corps, and the U.S. Army, and take the next step toward your next opportunity. Learn more here.

7. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

8. Copa Health is hosting a hiring event in Peoria to recruit full-time Case Managers and connect candidates with hiring leaders to explore career opportunities within the organization. The role focuses on supporting members through direct engagement and transportation using a personal vehicle, while working as part of a mission-driven team dedicated to community health and wellness. Qualified candidates should meet education and experience requirements, hold a valid Arizona driver’s license with a clean driving record, and be able to obtain a Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card if not already held. Copa Health offers strong growth and advancement opportunities along with a comprehensive benefits package that includes affordable medical, dental, and vision coverage, tuition reimbursement, generous paid time off, paid holidays, wellness programs, and retirement plans with company match. Click here for more info.

