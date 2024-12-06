NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (12/8)

Looking for a new career or just a seasonal gig for the holidays? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. If you want to choose your own schedule, get paid weekly and help others, consider driving for Veyo. The medical courier company is looking for drivers to take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments. You can use your own vehicle, get a $1,000 bonus and guaranteed pay, and keep 100% of what you earn. See part-time and other driver positions here.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, January 7th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. Do you love animals? HALO Animal Rescue is hiring multiple animal care specialists and coordinators. The jobs are based out of their main shelter and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center. Perfect applicants can work independently, be organized and be passionate about keeping animals safe, healthy, and clean. See what the job entails and apply here.

5. Gila River Resorts and Casinos is looking to fill dozens of jobs at resorts across the Valley. The positions range from barback and cook to security officer and slot technician. Search open jobs here.

6.UPS is set to hire over 1,800 seasonal employees in the Phoenix area as part of its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring push through a mix of in-person and virtual events. The application process is quick and simple—no interview required for 75% of roles, and most applicants receive a job offer in under 10 minutes! Offering flexible shifts, competitive pay, and a variety of roles (like Driver Helper, Seasonal Support Drivers, and Package Handlers), seasonal work at UPS can be a perfect way to earn extra cash for the holidays and even lead to a permanent role. To apply, head here.

7. The City of Tempe is looking for employees in various sectors including police, water, engineering, traffic/streets, arts and culture and finance. See all job openings here. The city says it offers “competitive pay and extensive benefits.” Can’t commit to a full-time career? Tempe is also looking for temporary workers to fill positions like lifeguards, after-school aides, fitness instructors, library support staff and more.

8. Macy's is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join their team! They're offering warehouse positions with competitive pay starting at $18 per hour, with the potential to earn up to $20.30 per hour and additional weekly bonuses up to $250 during key holiday weeks. With opportunities for growth, bonuses, and a supportive team environment, Macy's is the perfect place to kickstart a rewarding career in their customer-centric supply chain. Don't miss the chance to be part of this iconic brand—apply today here.

