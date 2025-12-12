NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (12/14)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, January 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. AutoZone is seeking Warehouse Associates to join its fast-paced, hands-on distribution center teams, supporting order fulfillment, inventory management, logistics, and customer service. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and able to meet physical requirements such as lifting and loading merchandise, with flexibility for various shifts and the ability to thrive in a dynamic environment. While no experience is required thanks to comprehensive training, applicants with a high school diploma, prior warehouse or high-volume logistics experience, PIE operation skills, or bilingual communication abilities are especially valued. Warehouse Associates work collaboratively to keep operations running smoothly—receiving and inspecting shipments, pulling and packing orders, stocking inventory, coordinating outbound distribution, performing cycle counts, operating industrial equipment safely, and maintaining strong customer service throughout. Get all the info here.

4. Liberty Mutual is hiring for Inside Sales positions and seeking persuasive, motivated individuals ready to make an impact. Inside Sales Representatives handle inbound calls and warm leads, helping customers identify the right insurance products through active listening, thoughtful communication, and a commitment to delivering confidence and security. The company values persistence, optimism, purposeful connection, and a collaborative, self-driven spirit. New hires receive paid training, licensing, and ongoing coaching, along with a competitive base salary, generous commissions, and opportunities for rewards and career growth. Employees also enjoy comprehensive benefits starting on day one, flexible work arrangements, and strong work-life balance, all while representing a trusted brand and helping customers protect what matters most. All the info can be found here.

5. Vistar is now hiring for a Receiving position on the day shift, offering competitive pay, Day 1 health benefits, a 401(k) with employer match, paid time off, and strong opportunities for growth within the Performance Foodservice network. As part of PFG’s broadline distribution team, the role supports a wide range of local customers—from independent restaurants to healthcare facilities—by ensuring products are accurately received, inspected, labeled, and moved efficiently through the warehouse. Working Sunday through Thursday with a 4 a.m. start time, the Receiving Associate oversees the dock area, verifies shipments, performs quality and temperature checks, coordinates storage, and keeps inventory systems updated, all while maintaining safety and productivity standards. Candidates should have at least a high school diploma (or equivalent), 6–12 months of warehouse experience, the ability to lift up to 80 pounds, and be comfortable working in multi-temperature environments, with preference given to those with forklift or pallet jack experience. Get more info here.

6. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

7. Sun Devil Auto Tire & Service is actively seeking talent to fuel its future leadership team, inviting motivated individuals to drive their careers forward with potential Store Manager and District Manager opportunities. As part of the nationwide Sun Auto Tire & Service family, the company prides itself on integrity, excellence, and a strong commitment to employee growth. While immediate openings may vary, candidates who express interest will be considered for upcoming leadership roles that demand proven management experience, a passion for exceptional customer service, strong business acumen, and a desire to develop within a company that invests in its people. Learn more here.

8. Arizona College of Nursing is hiring and seeking dedicated faculty and staff who share its mission of delivering exceptional, enriching higher education for future healthcare professionals. The college offers competitive salaries, robust benefits, generous paid time off, holidays, and a 401K matching program, creating a supportive environment for those ready to put their skills and experience to work. With academically rigorous programs, expert faculty, and highly trained staff, the college is committed to maintaining high standards aligned with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. Full-time employees enjoy a wide range of medical, dental, vision, insurance, and retirement benefits, while part-time staff receive 401K matching and access to the Employee Assistance Program. Arizona College of Nursing welcomes applicants who are passionate about shaping the next generation of healthcare providers. Learn more here.