NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/24)

Looking for a new career or just a seasonal gig for the holidays? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. The Phoenix Career Fair by Best Hire Career Fairs is set for December 5, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers can connect directly with hiring managers from a wide range of industries, including tech, healthcare, education, and more. This free event is a prime opportunity for anyone seeking new career opportunities. Employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs here for details. Visit early for the best experience!

2. The Arizona Department of Child Safety is hosting a hiring fair for Case Managers on Wednesday, December 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This role involves critical support for families and children, focusing on child safety, family reunification, and permanency. Positions include Investigative Specialists, who assess child abuse claims, and Ongoing Specialists, who work to achieve long-term family stability. With comprehensive training and a starting salary of $21.70 per hour, employees can earn step increases and enjoy robust benefits. Visit the event or click here to learn more about making an impact!

3. Abrazo Healthcare is hosting an RN hiring event at Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom in Goodyear on Wednesday, December 4, from 3–6 p.m. This event offers registered nurses a chance to meet hiring leaders, explore opportunities in units like ICU, Labor & Delivery, Cath Lab, and more, and learn about Abrazo's supportive culture. On-site interviews and refreshments will be available, and walk-ins are welcome. To pre-register, send your resume to wendy.fitzpatrick@tenethealth.com. Abrazo West Campus provides advanced care, including trauma and surgical specialties. Click here for details.

4. Macy's is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join their team! They're offering warehouse positions with competitive pay starting at $18 per hour, with the potential to earn up to $20.30 per hour and additional weekly bonuses up to $250 during key holiday weeks. With opportunities for growth, bonuses, and a supportive team environment, Macy's is the perfect place to kickstart a rewarding career in their customer-centric supply chain. Don't miss the chance to be part of this iconic brand—apply today here.

5. UPS is set to hire over 1,800 seasonal employees in the Phoenix area as part of its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring push through a mix of in-person and virtual events. The application process is quick and simple—no interview required for 75% of roles, and most applicants receive a job offer in under 10 minutes! Offering flexible shifts, competitive pay, and a variety of roles (like Driver Helper, Seasonal Support Drivers, and Package Handlers), seasonal work at UPS can be a perfect way to earn extra cash for the holidays and even lead to a permanent role. To apply, head here.

6. Goodwill locations across the Valley are hiring for diverse roles, including management and e-commerce photographers. As part of the One Goodwill mission, employees contribute to ending poverty through the power of work. Joining Goodwill means working at a place that impacts the lives of Arizonans daily. Explore opportunities here.

7. If you want to choose your own schedule, get paid weekly and help others, consider driving for Veyo. The medical courier company is looking for drivers to take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments. You can use your own vehicle, get a $1,000 bonus and guaranteed pay, and keep 100% of what you earn. See part-time and other driver positions here.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

