NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/2)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 19 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. ARIZONA@WORK will host a multi-employer job fair on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3406 North 51st Ave. in Phoenix. Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with a wide range of employers, including the Arizona Department of Corrections, Arizona Department of Transportation, Dirt Busters, Green-Tanner Industrial, the U.S. Army, Randstad, Northwestern Mutual, and United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona. Available positions include correctional officers, teachers, electricians, full-time house cleaners, safety coordinators, financial advisors, project managers, general laborers, skilled trades leads, FAB operators, and maintenance service technicians, among many others. For more information and a full list of available positions, click here.

5. PetSmart is hiring a Merchandise Planner to join its dynamic Merchandise Planning and Allocation (MP&A) team at the company’s Phoenix Home Office. This hybrid role—requiring four days in-office per week—offers the opportunity to play a key part in driving sales, margin, and inventory goals while ensuring that PetSmart’s shelves are stocked with products pet parents love. The Merchandise Planner will develop annual and seasonal financial plans, analyze sales and promotional performance, forecast inventory needs, and partner closely with buyers and assortment teams to shape merchandising strategies. Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), strong analytical and Excel skills, and at least three years of relevant experience in planning or forecasting. PetSmart offers a collaborative work environment where innovation, mentorship, and teamwork thrive—helping associates grow their careers while helping pets and their people live happier lives. Learn more here.

6. Viasat, Inc. is hiring a Prototype Assembler to join its innovative team in Tempe, Arizona. This full-time, onsite role offers an hourly compensation range of $29.33 to $44.23, depending on experience. As a global leader in communications technology for over 35 years, Viasat connects people, businesses, and governments around the world—and now seeks skilled professionals ready to make an impact. The Prototype Assembler will be responsible for building and assembling electronic devices, performing manual soldering, reading blueprints and schematics, conducting quality control checks, and maintaining a safe, clean work environment. Candidates should have at least five years of electronics assembly experience, strong soldering and mechanical skills, and the ability to work with precision using microscopes. U.S. citizenship is required for this government-related position. Experience with military or space assembly, wire bonding, and certifications such as IPC-610 or J-STD-620 are a plus. Learn more here.

7. Macy’s is hiring Holiday Gift Guide Retail Sales Ambassadors at Scottsdale Fashion Square for full-time positions offering $15.75–$20.48 per hour, depending on role and schedule. As a cornerstone of American retail for more than 160 years, Macy’s continues to blend tradition and innovation, offering customers memorable experiences both in-store and beyond. In this role, Ambassadors serve as brand experts—connecting with customers, sharing product knowledge, and creating an exceptional shopping experience while driving sales and client loyalty. Team members also collaborate with vendors, stylists, and store leadership to execute engaging merchandising and sales events. Macy’s offers a supportive, inclusive work environment with competitive pay, health and wellness benefits, paid time off, merchandise discounts, and career development opportunities. Candidates with at least one year of retail or sales experience, strong communication skills, and flexible availability—including evenings, weekends, and holidays—are encouraged to apply and be part of the magic that makes Macy’s a beloved name in retail. Learn more and apply here.

8. Mohave College will host its annual Career Fair on Friday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beale Street Center, 309 E. Beale St. The event offers students and community members the chance to connect with nearly 20 local and regional employers from a variety of industries, including CASA of Mohave County, Mountain View Animal Hospital, and Creative Care. Attendees can participate in mock interviews, receive professional career guidance, and take advantage of resume reviews and one-on-one sessions led by ARIZONA@WORK. Local food trucks will also be on-site throughout the day. “Our goal is to help students and community members make meaningful connections that lead to real career opportunities,” said Natalie Gebicke, Director of First Year and Career Services. The Career Fair is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and dress professionally. For more information, email Natalie Gebicke at NGebicke@mohave.edu.