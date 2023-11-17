NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/19)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. The Rosticceria is looking to fill multiple roles like servers, bartenders, line cooks, and more! Apply online here and join them at their hiring event on Monday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Bring your resume and two IDs. Scheduled interviews for applicants who apply! Come join the team.

2. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 5! Join them from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.

3. Diversified Partners seeks a Maintenance Director to manage property upkeep and safety for various Valley properties. Additionally, they're hiring two Property Managers to handle tenant relations, property operations, leases, and maintain top-notch performance. With a national network and notable tenants like Starbucks and JPMorgan Chase & Co, they're building a strong team! Learn more here.

4. Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill is looking to add hosts/hostesses to their team for the holiday season and beyond. The modern taco spot in Scottsdale known for their over-the-top holiday pop up, Feliz Navidad Cantina, is accepting applications Monday through Friday between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information click here.

5. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

6. Amazon is offering a remarkable job opportunity with a significant hiring initiative. They're looking to onboard a whopping 250,000 employees across the United States, including 9,300 in Arizona, across a wide spectrum of roles in their operations network. This means that there are positions available for everyone, regardless of their background or experience level. In customer fulfillment and transportation roles, employees can expect to earn an average of over $20.50 per hour, with the possibility of earning up to $28 per hour depending on their location. If you're ready to be a part of Amazon's workforce, click here to explore the hiring locations and available positions. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world's leading companies. Don't miss out!

7. Desert Financial Credit Union is looking for financial advisors, tellers, bankers, associates, and more around the Valley. Some of the positions are part-time, while others are full-time gigs. If you are bilingual, there are positions for you, too! See the open jobs here.

8. Pita Jungle is hiring for hundreds of positions throughout Arizona, including locations in the Valley, Tucson and Flagstaff. Positions include cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers and more. For more information or to apply, click here.