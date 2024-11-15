NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/17)

Looking for a new career or just a seasonal gig for the holidays? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. HonorHealth is thrilled to expand its high-quality healthcare services to new communities in the East Valley and Florence! 🏥 They’ve taken over four Steward Health Care facilities, bringing the trusted HonorHealth brand to: Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, St. Luke’s Hospital in Tempe, Steward Mesa ER, Florence Hospital and more! This expansion marks a new chapter in providing exceptional, patient-focused care. If you’re looking for a career where you can make a difference, explore new opportunities at HonorHealthJobs.com. HonorHealth is an abc15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. UPS is set to hire over 1,800 seasonal employees in the Phoenix area as part of its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring push through a mix of in-person and virtual events. The application process is quick and simple—no interview required for 75% of roles, and most applicants receive a job offer in under 10 minutes! Offering flexible shifts, competitive pay, and a variety of roles (like Driver Helper, Seasonal Support Drivers, and Package Handlers), seasonal work at UPS can be a perfect way to earn extra cash for the holidays and even lead to a permanent role. To apply, head here.

4. Do you love animals? HALO Animal Rescue is hiring multiple animal care specialists and coordinators. The jobs are based out of their main shelter and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center. Perfect applicants can work independently, be organized and be passionate about keeping animals safe, healthy, and clean. See what the job entails and apply here.

5. Gila River Resorts and Casinos is looking to fill dozens of jobs at resorts across the Valley. The positions range from barback and cook to security officer and slot technician. Search open jobs here.

6. Chick-fil-A is looking for team members to fill positions across the Valley! Front- and back-of-the-house positions are open, and workers get paid time off, health insurance, scholarship opportunities, bonus opportunities and flexible scheduling. Indeed is advertising a position with a three-day workweek! See all open jobs and apply here.

7. Macy's is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join their team! They're offering warehouse positions with competitive pay starting at $18 per hour, with the potential to earn up to $20.30 per hour and additional weekly bonuses up to $250 during key holiday weeks. With opportunities for growth, bonuses, and a supportive team environment, Macy's is the perfect place to kickstart a rewarding career in their customer-centric supply chain. Don't miss the chance to be part of this iconic brand—apply today here.

8. If you want to choose your own schedule, get paid weekly and help others, consider driving for Veyo. The medical courier company is looking for drivers to take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments. You can use your own vehicle, get a $1,000 bonus and guaranteed pay, and keep 100% of what you earn. See part-time and other driver positions here.

