NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/12)

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Desert Financial Credit Union is looking for financial advisors, tellers, bankers, associates, and more around the Valley. Some of the positions are part-time, while others are full-time gigs. If you are bilingual, there are positions for you, too! See the open jobs here.

3. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

4. In the market for an exciting new career? Check this out! Safeway grocery stores provide an exceptional food shopping experience to consumers across Arizona. Whether it's your first job or you're ready for a new challenge, they have a career to fit your life. Their commitment to delivering top quality products and superior service to customers, and for giving back to the communities they serve has earned them a reputation as an employer of choice for those looking for an exciting career in food retail. Hiring for all positions including pharmacy, bakery, customer service and more. Learn more by clicking here.

5. ARIZONA@WORK is excited to present a Second Chance Hiring Event featuring multiple employers on November 14, 2023. Participating companies include Progressive Roofing, West Pharmaceutical Services, Titan Engineered Solutions, JBS Foods, Fluoresco Services, Industrial Metal Supply, AAA Landscape, M Culinary Concepts, Quail Construction, and Habitat for Humanity. Join them at Native Health, located at 4041 N. Central Ave., Bldg. C, Second Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85012. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with employers ready to offer second chances. For more information, contact them at 480-851-2764 or click here.

6. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 5! Join them from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.

7. Fox Restaurant Concepts: Chances are good that you’ve eaten at a Fox restaurant or heard something about one, so why not join the popular, growing brand? Doughbird just opened a new location (5600 N. 7th St. #100, Phoenix) and they’re looking to hire people to fill positions in the front and back of the house. See all Doughbird jobs — and more at other Fox restaurants around the Valley - here. There are currently more than 200 open positions for a variety of skill sets at multiple locations.

8. Amazon is offering a remarkable job opportunity with a significant hiring initiative. They're looking to onboard a whopping 250,000 employees across the United States, including 9,300 in Arizona, across a wide spectrum of roles in their operations network. This means that there are positions available for everyone, regardless of their background or experience level. In customer fulfillment and transportation roles, employees can expect to earn an average of over $20.50 per hour, with the possibility of earning up to $28 per hour depending on their location. If you're ready to be a part of Amazon's workforce, click here to explore the hiring locations and available positions. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world's leading companies. Don't miss out!