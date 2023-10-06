NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/8)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors are hosting a free virtual event Thursday Oct 12th from 9:30am-11:30am, that will feature four DEI panelist experts in a panel session followed by networking with award-winning companies to discuss their diverse and inclusive cultures along with hiring opportunities. Featured companies will be Axon, Voya , Workiva, Achieve, Vanguard, KUBRA, Northern Trust, USAA, Dessert Financial Credit Union, WillScot Mobile Mini, HonorHealth, ADP and Dignity Health. Don’t miss out on this great event. Register now here.

3. Looking for seasonal work? Kohl’s is hiring more than 60 positions in the Valley, including many that are seasonal positions. Stockroom associates, sales associates, beauty advisors through Sephora, and more are needed. If you’re looking for full-time work, check out their sales lead, supervisor, and management positions. A National Hiring Event is also set to take place Oct. 12-14 as they look to hire thousands of associates. Learn more here.

4. Amazon is offering a remarkable job opportunity with a significant hiring initiative. They're looking to onboard a whopping 250,000 employees across the United States, including 9,300 in Arizona, across a wide spectrum of roles in their operations network. This means that there are positions available for everyone, regardless of their background or experience level. In customer fulfillment and transportation roles, employees can expect to earn an average of over $20.50 per hour, with the possibility of earning up to $28 per hour depending on their location. If you're ready to be a part of Amazon's workforce, click here to explore the hiring locations and available positions. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world's leading companies. Don't miss out!

5. In the market for an exciting new career? Check this out! Safeway grocery stores provide an exceptional food shopping experience to consumers across Arizona. Whether it's your first job or you're ready for a new challenge, they have a career to fit your life. Their commitment to delivering top quality products and superior service to customers, and for giving back to the communities they serve has earned them a reputation as an employer of choice for those looking for an exciting career in food retail. Hiring for all positions including pharmacy, bakery, customer service and more. Learn more by clicking here.

6. Desert Financial Credit Union is looking for financial advisors, tellers, bankers, associates, and more around the Valley. Some of the positions are part-time, while others are full-time gigs. If you are bilingual, there are positions for you, too! See the open jobs here.

7. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey, made up of moments. Moments in your day and in your game. You'll experience these moments everywhere—in what you do, in how you feel and in what you wear. You never know when these moments will arrive, but when they do...Arrive Comfortably. They have created a culture that is inclusive and fearless. A culture that embraces people as individuals and celebrates our differences. As a team, we can achieve anything—Bold Innovation, Meaningful Collaboration and Superior Products. Join them on the journey! All interested candidates must submit an job application in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc, 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. They are located in the back of the building marked Employee Entrance. Come in Monday – Friday between 9:00am -2:00pm to complete an application then meet with the Antigua recruiter.

For more details or questions please call or text recruiter Sheila directly at (602)397-7086. Learn more here.

8. Got a love of animals? Maricopa County is hiring a senior animal shelter associate, medical officer, veterinarian, health technician, and park assistant. There are dozens of other jobs that are not animal-centric, too. "There is ample opportunity to start your career in one department and advance to another," Maricopa County says. See all of the county jobs here.