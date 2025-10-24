NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/26)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 19 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. AT&T is hiring more than 100 hybrid Call Center Sales Representatives for its Mesa call center and will host a virtual recruiting event on Tuesday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. These full-time positions offer a hybrid schedule, with employees working on-site three to four days per week and remotely one to two days per week. AT&T provides competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and vision coverage, a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, parental leave, employee discounts, and more. Interested candidates can learn more and register for the event here.

3. Transdev is now hiring in Phoenix, AZ, offering opportunities to grow a career with one of North America’s leading transportation providers. With more than 32,000 transit professionals, Transdev delivers expertise across transit, rail, and on-demand transportation, driving innovation while making travel safer, more sustainable, and efficient. As the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transportation in the region, the company is committed to supporting career growth at every stage. Current openings include bus drivers, diesel technicians, tire handlers, electronic technicians, senior operations supervisors, and more. Learn more here.

4. Aloft Remodeling is hiring part-time Event Floor Representatives to join their marketing team and represent the company at home shows, street fairs, expos, and county fairs across Phoenix. In this role, representatives will engage directly with the public to promote Aloft’s kitchen and bathroom remodeling services, answer questions, provide product information, and set appointments with homeowners interested in quotes. The position includes setting up and breaking down event booths, traveling to various event locations, and working closely with the sales team to ensure a smooth customer experience. Ideal candidates are outgoing, self-motivated, and comfortable approaching people and overcoming objections in one-on-one conversations. Applicants must be available for weekends and evenings, possess excellent communication skills, and have a valid driver’s license with reliable transportation. This part-time opportunity offers hourly pay plus bonus potential, making it an excellent option for college students or professionals seeking extra income. Learn more here.

5. A brand-new fine dining destination is coming to Downtown Phoenix this November — Cleaverman Steakhouse — and they’re hiring now for a range of positions. Created by Pretty Decent Concepts, the team behind local favorites like Wren & Wolf, Chico Malo, and Trophy Room, Cleaverman is set to bring the classic sophistication of New York and Chicago steakhouses to the Valley. The restaurant is looking for Fine Dining Server Assistants and Food Runners who are professional, reliable, and eager to grow within an acclaimed hospitality group. Offering $20–$30 per hour with opportunities for advancement, Cleaverman promises an elevated work environment with a focus on teamwork, wine and beverage education, and career mentorship. Applicants can apply online here.

6. Ensempra Inc. in Phoenix, AZ is now hiring part-time Home Cleaners to join their growing team! Offering $18–$24 an hour, this role is perfect for anyone who takes pride in creating clean, organized spaces and delivering great customer service. No prior experience is required—just a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. Team members will handle light housekeeping duties such as sweeping, mopping, dusting, and vacuuming while helping make clients’ homes shine. Ensempra offers flexible hours (16–30 per week), opportunities for advancement, and a fuel stipend with every paycheck, plus health, dental, and vision benefits. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to stand for long periods, and willing to travel as needed. This is a great opportunity to grow your skills and join a company that treats its team like family. More info can be found here.

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

8. Mohave College will host its annual Career Fair on Friday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beale Street Center, 309 E. Beale St. The event offers students and community members the chance to connect with nearly 20 local and regional employers from a variety of industries, including CASA of Mohave County, Mountain View Animal Hospital, and Creative Care. Attendees can participate in mock interviews, receive professional career guidance, and take advantage of resume reviews and one-on-one sessions led by ARIZONA@WORK. Local food trucks will also be on-site throughout the day. “Our goal is to help students and community members make meaningful connections that lead to real career opportunities,” said Natalie Gebicke, Director of First Year and Career Services. The Career Fair is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and dress professionally. For more information, email Natalie Gebicke at NGebicke@mohave.edu.

