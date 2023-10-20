NOW HIRING: 8 Valley Companies ready to hire YOU! (10/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Mark your calendar for the upcoming Greater Phoenix Job Fair taking place on October 26th. Join Jobertising.com between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport, situated at 427 North 44th Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85008. This job fair is open to the general public, and attendance is completely free. Don't forget to come well-prepared with an ample supply of resumes and dressed appropriately for interviews! Their job fairs have a strong history of connecting a diverse pool of job seekers with proactive, diversity-minded companies since 2006. Learn more about the fantastic opportunities here.

2. Visit the Avondale Job Fair, hosted by Arizona@Work, at the Arizona Complete Health Avondale Resource Center! It's at 955 E. Riley Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm. Maricopa County Human Services is offering diverse job opportunities. Learn more by clicking here!

3. At Maximus, you'll have the chance to collaborate with dedicated individuals, tackle fresh challenges, and create a significant influence. They provide flexible work schedules, competitive compensation packages, and numerous prospects for advancement. In Phoenix, AZ, their team members harness their enthusiasm for assisting others by delivering vital healthcare information to countless Americans navigating intricate healthcare plans. Their compensation package includes a competitive base rate and a $2 hourly bonus for bilingual employees, with additional bonuses based on attendance and referrals. To find out more, please click here.

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, November 7. This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, conveniently located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, and attendees will have access to transit passes. On-site parking is available. No advance registration is necessary to attend this event. A multitude of job opportunities await, ranging from customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, to security roles. Each company offers a unique set of benefits, which may encompass health and insurance options, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this opportunity, learn more here.

5. Join Abrazo Health at the RN New Grad Abrazo Health Meet and Greet Hiring Event on Monday, November 6th, from 3-6 p.m. The event will take place at Chicken and Pickle, 9330 W Hanna Ln, Glendale, AZ 85305. They invite you to meet their hiring managers and Chief Nursing Officers (CNOs) to learn why you should consider joining the team. While they won't be making a game of your new career, they encourage you to come, enjoy some games, and discover your career possibilities. They'll be indulging in pickleball, delectable food, beverages, and even cocktails. Representatives from all five of their local campuses will be present. This event presents an excellent opportunity to explore our New RN Graduate program, designed to provide full-time Registered Nurses with opportunities for career growth while supporting their transition from new graduates to skilled and professional nurses. Don't miss out on this chance to play games and find your new career path! Learn more here.

6. Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based company made up of businesses that provide simple, fast and trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. The name comes from their flagship business, now known as Rocket Mortgage, which was founded in 1985. Today, they’re a publicly traded company involved in many different industries, including mortgages, fintech, real estate, automotive and more. They’re insistently different in how they look at the world and committed to an inclusive workplace where every voice is heard. Click here to learn more.

7. Want something part-time or some extra funds for the holidays? GEODIS is hiring hundreds of seasonal workers who will operate equipment and handle materials at its Phoenix campus. They have flexible job options for those who want to work full-time, part-time, split shifts, weekends, and more. Apply here.

8. In the market for an exciting new career? Check this out! Safeway grocery stores provide an exceptional food shopping experience to consumers across Arizona. Whether it's your first job or you're ready for a new challenge, they have a career to fit your life. Their commitment to delivering top quality products and superior service to customers, and for giving back to the communities they serve has earned them a reputation as an employer of choice for those looking for an exciting career in food retail. Hiring for all positions including pharmacy, bakery, customer service and more. Learn more by clicking here.

