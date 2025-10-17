NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/19)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. 1. Award-winning employers voted Best Places to Work—like Northern Trust, KUBRA, Freeport-McMoRan, WillScot, Plexus Worldwide, Habitat for Humanity, Achieve, Desert Financial Credit Union, Arizona Autism, Donor Network, and more—are hiring now across Sales, Service, Finance, Technology, and other roles. Looking for great culture, competitive pay, benefits, and advancement opportunities? Explore openings at BestCompaniesAZ.com. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Transdev is now hiring in Phoenix, AZ, offering opportunities to grow a career with one of North America’s leading transportation providers. With more than 32,000 transit professionals, Transdev delivers expertise across transit, rail, and on-demand transportation, driving innovation while making travel safer, more sustainable, and efficient. As the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transportation in the region, the company is committed to supporting career growth at every stage. Current openings include bus drivers, diesel technicians, tire handlers, electronic technicians, senior operations supervisors, and more. Learn more here.

4. Ensempra Inc. in Phoenix, AZ is now hiring part-time Home Cleaners to join their growing team! Offering $18–$24 an hour, this role is perfect for anyone who takes pride in creating clean, organized spaces and delivering great customer service. No prior experience is required—just a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. Team members will handle light housekeeping duties such as sweeping, mopping, dusting, and vacuuming while helping make clients’ homes shine. Ensempra offers flexible hours (16–30 per week), opportunities for advancement, and a fuel stipend with every paycheck, plus health, dental, and vision benefits. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to stand for long periods, and willing to travel as needed. This is a great opportunity to grow your skills and join a company that treats its team like family. More info can be found here.

5. Carvana is hosting a huge hiring event for Inventory Quality Specialists on October 20, 2025, at their Tempe corporate office (500 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Building 4). This full-time role starts at $16 per hour and offers great benefits, including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) matching, and a wellness program. As an Inventory Quality Specialist, team members help ensure Carvana’s massive online inventory is accurate and high-quality by fact-checking vehicle data, annotating details, and collaborating with teammates to deliver an exceptional customer experience. Candidates should have strong attention to detail, computer literacy, and a valid driver’s license. Interviews will be held in person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with validated parking available. Applicants are encouraged to dress business casual and bring a resume—don’t miss your chance to join one of the fastest-growing companies in the country! Learn more here.

6. A brand-new fine dining destination is coming to Downtown Phoenix this November — Cleaverman Steakhouse — and they’re hiring now for a range of positions. Created by Pretty Decent Concepts, the team behind local favorites like Wren & Wolf, Chico Malo, and Trophy Room, Cleaverman is set to bring the classic sophistication of New York and Chicago steakhouses to the Valley. The restaurant is looking for Fine Dining Server Assistants and Food Runners who are professional, reliable, and eager to grow within an acclaimed hospitality group. Offering $20–$30 per hour with opportunities for advancement, Cleaverman promises an elevated work environment with a focus on teamwork, wine and beverage education, and career mentorship. Applicants can apply online here.

7. The Van Buren in Phoenix, operated by Live Nation Entertainment, is hiring servers, bartenders, and live event staff for the upcoming season. This part-time role offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, energetic live music environment while being part of one of the world’s leading entertainment companies. Team members will be responsible for providing excellent guest service, taking and delivering orders, maintaining cleanliness and safety standards, and ensuring responsible alcohol service. Applicants should have strong customer service skills, experience with POS systems, and knowledge of cocktail service, with three years of related experience preferred. The position requires late-night availability, a flexible schedule, and the ability to stand for long periods and lift up to 25 pounds. Benefits include a flexible schedule, adoption assistance, and the chance to be part of a workplace that values diversity, music, and career growth. Learn more here.

8. Aloft Remodeling is hiring part-time Event Floor Representatives to join their marketing team and represent the company at home shows, street fairs, expos, and county fairs across Phoenix. In this role, representatives will engage directly with the public to promote Aloft’s kitchen and bathroom remodeling services, answer questions, provide product information, and set appointments with homeowners interested in quotes. The position includes setting up and breaking down event booths, traveling to various event locations, and working closely with the sales team to ensure a smooth customer experience. Ideal candidates are outgoing, self-motivated, and comfortable approaching people and overcoming objections in one-on-one conversations. Applicants must be available for weekends and evenings, possess excellent communication skills, and have a valid driver’s license with reliable transportation. This part-time opportunity offers hourly pay plus bonus potential, making it an excellent option for college students or professionals seeking extra income. Learn more here.