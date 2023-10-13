NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/15)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

2. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

3. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

4. All City Towing is hoping to find tow truck drivers — and you don’t have to have a CDL. You can earn up to $95,000 per year, get full benefits, paid holidays, 401K, and more. If being behind the wheel isn’t your thing, consider being a lot attendant, which is needed at various locations around the Valley, facilities janitor or HR assistant/recruiter. Those positions offer the same benefits. Learn more about the positions here.

5. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

6. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Since 1985, with the help of generous donors and volunteers, Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona has been privileged to build more than 1,180 homes, affect more than 3,000 repairs, and improve a place called home for more than 4,000 Arizona families. Habitat leads the way in affordable housing by partnering with local communities and innovating new affordable home ownership solutions, including the first 3D-printed home in Arizona. They have been recognized as one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona is always looking for volunteers to donate their time and associates to join their ReStores. Learn more here.

7. Join the pack! Great Wolf Lodge is looking for a variety of people to work in food, retail, attractions, and more. Housekeeping, lifeguard, kitchen, and maintenance jobs are among the open positions right now. They’re also looking for supervisors and managers to add to their leadership team. Apply here.

8. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

