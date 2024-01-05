NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/7)

Start the new year with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Ready to ignite change and spark inspiration? The Scottsdale Unified School District wants you! They're on the lookout for dedicated individuals for a range of full-time and part-time positions, all crucial in supporting students' success. Opportunities abound, including roles such as bus drivers, teachers (permanent and substitute), specialists in Math, Science, Spanish, and Gifted education, Special Education teachers and para educators, social workers, custodians, nutrition services managers and workers, childcare providers and assistants, security guards, administrative support, human resources specialists, noon aides, crossing guards, and more! Join a passionate team committed to making a difference. They offer competitive pay, benefits, and a fulfilling work environment. Ready to be a part of something bigger? Click here for more info! Scottsdale Unified School District is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Get ready for an epic opportunity! Jobertising.com has joined forces with Phoenix's finest companies to empower you at the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair this Wednesday, January 10, 2024. It's all happening at The Glendale Civic Center (5750 West Glenn Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is your chance to face top recruiters from local and national companies in person, so lock and load your resume! Whether you're a veteran, military spouse, transitioning military member, National Guard, or part of other branches, this tailored job fair is your battleground for success. Discover a vast array of career paths and forge connections that could launch your professional journey sky-high. Hundreds of local jobs await—so load up on resumes and come dressed to impress for potential interviews. Best of all, attendance is free for ALL job seekers! Veterans have the first hour exclusively from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and then it's open to everyone from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Don't miss out on this game-changing event! Register and learn more by clicking here.

3. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up for its grand Arizona debut in Chandler and is on the hunt for over 300 team members! Ready to join the excitement? Mark your calendar for the job fair happening from Jan. 22 to Feb. 16 at 1712 S. Cooper Rd., Chandler. To ensure you don't miss out, apply beforehand and bring a valid ID. Swing by between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Perks? Plenty! Full-time roles come with health insurance, paid vacation, a 401(k), and even discounted games for part-time team members' families. At Andretti, they're big on growth opportunities and nurturing leadership skills in their team. What's in store at their 95,000-square-foot Chandler location? Get ready for heart-pounding Superkarts, cutting-edge VR experiences, laser tag, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater! Opening this Spring 2024, it's an adventure waiting to happen. Curious? Click here for more details.

4. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday, January 9th! Join them from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.

5. Workiva, named among the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology, is expanding its team in Arizona! Embracing diversity and inclusion, Workiva fosters employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. Joining Workiva means embracing award-winning perks like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness benefits, and beyond! Embark on a rewarding career journey with this acclaimed technology company. Explore their open positions today—they're hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management, and more. Get all the details here and be part of their innovative team!

6. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 17 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry level analyst roles to gain operations experience within their Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within their Wealth Management offices where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

7. Get ready for the must-attend Phoenix Job Fair happening on February 7, 2024! If you're on the lookout for exciting opportunities in the Phoenix area, this event is a game-changer. Best Hire Career Fairs boasts a seven-year legacy of organizing exceptional hiring events nationwide. What makes them stand out? Their knack for pinpointing the skills and experiences employers crave and matching them with top-notch candidates like you. Whether you're seeking a fresh start or aiming to soar higher in your career, this event is custom-made for your aspirations. Circle the date and ensure you're early—the doors swing open at 11 a.m. sharp till 2 p.m. Don't miss out—learn more and secure your spot by registering here!

8. Valley Metro is made up of a number of different departments and specialty areas all designed to make public transit an everyday solution to your commuting needs. It takes passionate and forward-thinking minds to come together and create an environment of community-driven individuals all with the same goals. The company is hiring for several positions across the Phoenix Metro area. Click here to learn more about the positions and locations.