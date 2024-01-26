NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/28)

Start the new year with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Are you ready to steer your career towards success? ProDrivers, the leading truck driver services company in the United States, specializes in connecting CDL drivers with local, regional, and OTR truck driving opportunities nationwide. Currently, ProDrivers is actively hiring Class A Teams Truck Drivers who can enjoy a homecoming every week, earning an impressive $2100 per week with no touch freight. Operating top-notch 2022 Automatic International Sleeper-Dedicated tractors along a dedicated route from Denver, Colorado, to Ottawa, Illinois, drivers can anticipate a rewarding journey with a mileage pay of .76/mile, stop pay of $25/stop, and a weekly average pay of $2100 per driver. Join ProDrivers and accelerate your career on the road to success, with an annual average earning potential exceeding $100K per driver. Learn more here.

2. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up for its grand Arizona debut in Chandler and is on the hunt for over 300 team members! Ready to join the excitement? Mark your calendar for the job fair happening through Feb. 16 at 1712 S. Cooper Rd., Chandler. To ensure you don't miss out, apply beforehand and bring a valid ID. Swing by between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Perks? Plenty! Full-time roles come with health insurance, paid vacation, a 401(k), and even discounted games for part-time team members' families. At Andretti, they're big on growth opportunities and nurturing leadership skills in their team. What's in store at their 95,000-square-foot Chandler location? Get ready for heart-pounding Superkarts, cutting-edge VR experiences, laser tag, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater! Opening this Spring 2024, it's an adventure waiting to happen. Curious? Click here for more details.

3. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

4. Get ready for the must-attend Phoenix Job Fair happening on February 7, 2024! If you're on the lookout for exciting opportunities in the Phoenix area, this event is a game-changer. Best Hire Career Fairs boasts a seven-year legacy of organizing exceptional hiring events nationwide. What makes them stand out? Their knack for pinpointing the skills and experiences employers crave and matching them with top-notch candidates like you. Whether you're seeking a fresh start or aiming to soar higher in your career, this event is custom-made for your aspirations. Circle the date and ensure you're early—the doors swing open at 11 a.m. sharp till 2 p.m. Don't miss out—learn more and secure your spot by registering here!

5. Caesars Republic Scottsdale, the eagerly awaited luxury hotel, is thrilled to announce a 7-day Job Fair happening through January 31st. With its grand opening set for March 6th, 2024, the hotel aims to fill more than 250 positions. Those interested in joining the Caesars Republic team can attend the Job Fair at the hotel site located at 4747 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, from 8 am to 5 pm. This presents an excellent opportunity for prospective candidates to explore exciting career prospects. Parking is available at Fashion Square Mall, with entry through the hotel's front doors. More info on the hotel can be found here.

6. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday,February 6th! Join them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.

7. Workiva, named among the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology, is expanding its team in Arizona! Embracing diversity and inclusion, Workiva fosters employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. Joining Workiva means embracing award-winning perks like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness benefits, and beyond! Embark on a rewarding career journey with this acclaimed technology company. Explore their open positions today—they're hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management, and more. Get all the details here and be part of their innovative team!

8. Get ready to make a splash in your career! Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is on the lookout for 500 seasonal superheroes to join the fun as they gear up for their grand opening on March 13, 2024. Dive into diverse opportunities, including lifeguards, food and beverage pros, cashiers, security, EMTs, cooks, and supervisors—15 exciting roles in total! Applying is a breeze—just click here and get the process started. They'll be reaching out for follow-up phone and in-person interviews to find the perfect additions to their team. If you're 16 or older, you're eligible to ride this career wave!

