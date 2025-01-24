NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/26)

Looking for a new career or just a something part time for the new year? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. A career at Achieve is more than a 9–5. You’ll get to help our members move from surviving to thriving in their financial journey while doing meaningful, authentic work. From the single parent trying to catch up on bills to the new family buying their first home, you’ll make a true impact on their future. With over 2,700 employees in mostly hybrid or remote roles we’re strategically growing our sales teams to better serve our members every day. We’re currently hiring 10 Mortgage Loan Originators in Arizona and 30 Debt Consultants in Arizona and Texas to join our upcoming training class on February 10th. Don’t miss this opportunity to join a dynamic, purpose-driven team. Come and learn why Achieve has been voted by its employees as a #1 Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work 14 years in a row and named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. WillScot, the industry leader in turnkey space solutions, serves over 100,000 customers across construction, education, retail, and healthcare. An employee-voted Great Place to Work®, is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, customer service, drivers and skilled labor. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. With a culture rooted in core values, WillScot empowers employees to achieve their full potential in an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Ready to join a company that values its employees? Click here for more information. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Arizona@Work is hosting the Tempe Job Fair on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the City of Tempe EnVision Center, located at 1310 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe, AZ. This event features onsite interviews with the chance to get hired on the spot! Job opportunities span industries such as education, food service, healthcare, hospitality, government, and more. For additional information, contact Erika Read at Erika.Read@maricopa.gov or 602-697-8521. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with employers and take the next step in your career!

4. If you want to choose your own schedule, get paid weekly and help others, consider driving for Veyo. The medical courier company is looking for drivers to take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments. You can use your own vehicle, get a $1,000 bonus and guaranteed pay, and keep 100% of what you earn. See part-time and other driver positions here.

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, February 4th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

6. Ready to hit the jackpot with your career? Gila River Resorts & Casinos is hiring for dozens of roles across the Valley! Whether you're a pro in the kitchen, a blackjack ace, or a security superstar, they've got opportunities for you—from barbacks to slot techs to poker dealers. Don’t roll the dice on this chance—check out open positions here and start your winning streak!

7. Start the new year with a career at sea! Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

8. S.A.F.E. Management is hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services team members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ! Join the action and work exciting events like Arizona Cardinals games, major concerts, Monster Jam, and more. This flexible, fast-paced role lets you create your own schedule while enjoying competitive pay and a fun atmosphere. Duties include ushering, ticket-taking, security screening, and access control. Perfect for anyone who thrives in dynamic environments and loves live events. Apply now to be part of the team that keeps the stadium safe and the energy high! Learn more here.

