NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/21)

1. Rocket Companies® is a Detroit-based company made up of businesses that provide simple, fast and trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. The name comes from their flagship business, now known as Rocket Mortgage®, which was founded in 1985. Today, they’re a publicly traded company involved in many different industries, including mortgages, fintech, real estate, automotive and more. Don’t miss out on attending their VIP Meet and Greet Sales Event on Thursday, Jan 25th from 4-6:30pm at their office located at 1 N Central Ave Suite 2000, Phoenix AZ 85004. You’ll have the opportunity to connect with recruiters, chat with team members and learn more about who they are – and the sales opportunities we have available. Learn more here.

2.Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up for its grand Arizona debut in Chandler and is on the hunt for over 300 team members! Ready to join the excitement? Mark your calendar for the job fair happening from Jan. 22 to Feb. 16 at 1712 S. Cooper Rd., Chandler. To ensure you don't miss out, apply beforehand and bring a valid ID. Swing by between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Perks? Plenty! Full-time roles come with health insurance, paid vacation, a 401(k), and even discounted games for part-time team members' families. At Andretti, they're big on growth opportunities and nurturing leadership skills in their team. What's in store at their 95,000-square-foot Chandler location? Get ready for heart-pounding Superkarts, cutting-edge VR experiences, laser tag, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater! Opening this Spring 2024, it's an adventure waiting to happen. Curious? Click here for more details.

3. Caesars Republic Scottsdale, the eagerly awaited luxury hotel, is thrilled to announce a 7-day Job Fair happening from January 24th to January 31st. With its grand opening set for March 6th, 2024, the hotel aims to fill more than 250 positions. Those interested in joining the Caesars Republic team can attend the Job Fair at the hotel site located at 4747 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, from 8 am to 5 pm. This presents an excellent opportunity for prospective candidates to explore exciting career prospects. Parking is available at Fashion Square Mall, with entry through the hotel's front doors. More info on the hotel can be found here.

4. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

5. Get ready to make a splash in your career! Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is on the lookout for 500 seasonal superheroes to join the fun as they gear up for their grand opening on March 13, 2024. Dive into diverse opportunities, including lifeguards, food and beverage pros, cashiers, security, EMTs, cooks, and supervisors—15 exciting roles in total! Applying is a breeze—just click here and get the process started. They'll be reaching out for follow-up phone and in-person interviews to find the perfect additions to their team. If you're 16 or older, you're eligible to ride this career wave!

6. Donor Network of Arizona has a mission to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Starting in 1986, Donor Network of Arizona has worked with health care and community partners to support donor families and facilitate organ, eye and tissue donation for transplants. Employees at Donor Network of Arizona use their unique talents to make the most of every situation, every opportunity, and every donation. Their vision is to challenge themselves and others every day to realize Arizona’s potential to save and improve lives. Donor Network of Arizona has career opportunities for individuals with backgrounds in ICU nursing, social work/counseling, hospital relations, general medical and technical fields, as well as an assortment of positions requiring minimal related experience. If you’re passionate, positive and eager to be a part of impactful work, apply here to join the team at Donor Network of Arizona today!

7. Get ready for the must-attend Phoenix Job Fair happening on February 7, 2024! If you're on the lookout for exciting opportunities in the Phoenix area, this event is a game-changer. Best Hire Career Fairs boasts a seven-year legacy of organizing exceptional hiring events nationwide. What makes them stand out? Their knack for pinpointing the skills and experiences employers crave and matching them with top-notch candidates like you. Whether you're seeking a fresh start or aiming to soar higher in your career, this event is custom-made for your aspirations. Circle the date and ensure you're early—the doors swing open at 11 a.m. sharp till 2 p.m. Don't miss out—learn more and secure your spot by registering here!

8. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday,February 6th! Join them from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.

