NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (1/11)

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Sunstates Security is hosting a Security Officer Hiring Event on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering job seekers the chance to meet directly with hiring managers for full-time and part-time positions across Phoenix and surrounding areas. Starting pay ranges from $19 to $22 per hour, paid weekly, with opportunities available for candidates with customer service and security experience who demonstrate professionalism, strong communication skills, sound judgment, and flexibility. Attendees should come prepared to interview and learn more about immediate openings, job responsibilities, and industry-leading benefits that may include health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, and career advancement opportunities with one of the nation’s fastest-growing private security companies. Learn more here.

3. Valleywise Health System is hosting a Surgical Technologist Hiring Event on Thursday, January 22, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., offering candidates the opportunity to explore full-time surgical tech roles and meet directly with the care teams supporting high-impact procedures. The event highlights openings for both entry-level and experienced surgical technologists, with competitive hourly pay ranging from $24 to $38, depending on experience. Attendees can learn more about working in a fast-paced operating room environment, supporting surgeries from start to finish while maintaining sterile standards, preparing advanced equipment, and collaborating closely with surgeons and clinical staff. Valleywise Health also emphasizes long-term career growth, teamwork, and a strong benefits package designed to support professional development and work-life balance. All the details can be found here.

4. SVS Group is now hiring an Event Grounds Clean-Up Crew for a short-term opportunity at one of Arizona’s largest events, taking place February 5–8 in Scottsdale. This temporary role offers $19 per hour and is ideal for individuals looking to be part of a high-energy, fast-paced event environment. Crew members will help keep the event running smoothly by handling trash removal, assisting guests with general information, and supporting security and other on-site needs. Shifts begin as early as 6:00 a.m., with flexible scheduling that may include evenings and weekends, and duties may vary day to day based on event needs. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, able to lift up to 50 pounds, remain on their feet for extended periods, and bring a reliable, team-oriented attitude to the job. Learn more here.

5. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

6. Copa Health is hosting a hiring event in Peoria to recruit full-time Case Managers and connect candidates with hiring leaders to explore career opportunities within the organization. The role focuses on supporting members through direct engagement and transportation using a personal vehicle, while working as part of a mission-driven team dedicated to community health and wellness. Qualified candidates should meet education and experience requirements, hold a valid Arizona driver’s license with a clean driving record, and be able to obtain a Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card if not already held. Copa Health offers strong growth and advancement opportunities along with a comprehensive benefits package that includes affordable medical, dental, and vision coverage, tuition reimbursement, generous paid time off, paid holidays, wellness programs, and retirement plans with company match. Click here for more info.

7. Do you have painting experience? Arizona Painting Company is hosting an in-person hiring event for experienced residential and commercial painters on Thursday, January 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., welcoming walk-in candidates interested in full-time, steady work with a growing company. The event focuses on filling roles for experienced painters, journeyman painters, foremen, crew leaders, and subcontractors, with opportunities for same-day interviews and fast hiring decisions. Attendees can learn more about competitive pay based on experience, year-round work availability, and what it’s like to be part of a professional team that values strong work ethic, skill, and reliability in both residential and commercial painting projects. Click here for more info.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, February 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

