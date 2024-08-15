NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/18)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. For those seeking a career that truly touches lives, HonorHealth is hiring. They are offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $20,000 for roles such as Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping, and Food Services. HonorHealth provides excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, tuition assistance up to $5,250, and the chance to work with amazing colleagues. Learn more here. HonorHealth is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Rising Youth Theatre is on the lookout for passionate creatives to join their team! They're hiring Journeying Artistic Collaborators, core staff members who’ve previously shined as Ensemble Members, Collaborators, or Apprentices with Rising Youth Theatre. This role offers the chance to dive back into the vibrant world of youth theatre, working 10-20 hours a week. If you're aged 18-24 and eager to continue your journey with Rising Youth Theatre, this is your moment to shine! Click here to learn more.

3. Job seekers, mark your calendars! On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, from 10am to 1pm, ARIZONA@WORK is hosting an exciting hiring event in Glendale. This is a prime opportunity to connect with top employers like Basha's/Food City, Circle K, Marriott, Aramark, and Habitat for Humanity, among others. The event will take place at 14240 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85306. Whether you're looking for a fresh start or your next career move, this event has something for everyone. Be sure to register today by clicking here. For more details, call (480) 536-5503. Don't miss out on this chance to explore new opportunities!

4. Ever wanted to be part of the magic behind the Arizona State Fair? Now's your chance! They're hiring dedicated and passionate individuals to join their team and help create an unforgettable experience for all. Learn more here.

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

6. SCIS is hosting a series of job fairs every remaining Wednesday in August ( 22nd, and 29th) from 11 am to 5 pm at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This is your chance to join a dynamic team dedicated to security and safety. Ideal candidates must be 18+, hold a valid driver's license, and have at least 6 months of security, military, or law enforcement experience. SCIS offers competitive pay starting at $19.48 per hour, flexible schedules, and a range of benefits, including medical, dental, vision insurance, 401(k), and paid vacation. Same-day interviews and offers will be available, so come prepared to start your career in security. Don't forget to apply online here before attending the event!

7. Desert Diamond Casino is hiring and offering a variety of career opportunities in areas like Food & Beverage, Hotel, Facilities, Security, and more. Whether you're looking for a full-time or part-time position, there's a role for you. Joining the Desert Diamond team means endless possibilities for growth, contagious enthusiasm, and being part of a vibrant, celebration-filled environment. With locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why, and West Valley, you can choose the career path that suits you best. Apply today here, complete a gaming application, and start a career you'll be proud of.

8. Looking for a career with growth and national advancement? Safeway/Albertsons is hiring for various positions from pharmacy to customer service and online shoppers. With over 2,200 stores across the U.S. and well-known banners like Safeway, Albertsons, and Vons, they offer plenty of opportunities. Join their 290,000 associates who are passionate about great service and innovation. Learn more by clicking here.