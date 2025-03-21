NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (03/23)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. WillScot, the industry leader in turnkey space solutions, serves over 100,000 customers across construction, education, retail, and healthcare. An employee-voted Great Place to Work®, is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, customer service, HR, marketing, drivers and skilled labor. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. With a culture rooted in core values, WillScot empowers employees to achieve their full potential in an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Ready to join a company that values its employees? Click here for more information. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor

2. Arizona@Work is hosting a Sensory Friendly Job Fair on April 1, 2025, at Rio Salado College Southern in Tempe. This inclusive event is designed to provide a comfortable environment for job seekers with sensory sensitivities by spreading out employers across multiple rooms for quieter interactions. Attendees can meet with local and national employers, while an attendee workshop at 1 PM and 2 PM will offer job search tips. Employers can also attend a workshop at 12:30 PM to learn about hiring individuals with sensory sensitivities. Professional attire is recommended, and parents and job coaches are welcome. Registration is free at phxautism.org/events/jobfair.

3. The Phoenix Job Fair & Career Fair offers job seekers the opportunity to meet and interview in person with local and nationally recognized employers. Hosted by Diversity Career Group, this live event will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the North Phoenix Doubletree by Hilton, located at 10220 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ. A wide range of industries will be represented, including sales, administration, customer service, healthcare, finance, logistics, and more. Employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for various positions, with many offering competitive benefits such as salaries, bonuses, medical coverage, and career advancement opportunities. Attendance is free for job seekers, and all candidates are welcome. Learn more here.

4. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

5. Gila River Resorts & Casinos is hiring! With multiple resorts across the Valley, they are looking to fill dozens of positions in a variety of roles. Opportunities range from barbacks and cooks to security officers and slot technicians, offering something for job seekers with diverse skills and experience levels. Whether you're passionate about hospitality, security, or gaming technology, Gila River Resorts & Casinos provides a dynamic work environment with growth potential. Explore open positions and apply today here.

6. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

7. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up to open its second Arizona location in Glendale and is looking to hire up to 250 team members. The entertainment hotspot is hosting a job fair from March 10 through April 5 at its new location, 6263 N. 99th Avenue, with positions starting at $16 for non-tipped roles and $11.70 for tipped roles. Applicants must be at least 18 and are encouraged to apply in advance here. The new 98,000-square-foot facility, set to open on April 29, will feature high-speed Superkarts, an arcade, racing simulators, VR experiences, laser tag, bowling, and more. Full-time employees receive benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k) plans, while part-time team members get discounted games and attractions for their families.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, April 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.