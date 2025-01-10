NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to give you a new career in the new year (1/12)

Looking for a new career or just a something part time for the new year? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, February 4th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Start the new year with a career at sea! Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

4. AT&T is hiring hundreds of hybrid Customer Service Representatives for its Mesa call center, with plans to fill over 750 positions in 2025. A hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1355 W. University Dr., Mesa, AZ. These full-time roles offer a mix of in-office (3-4 days) and remote work (1-2 days) each week, along with competitive wages, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and employee discounts. More information and applications are available here.

5. Mesa residents can kick off 2025 with new career opportunities at the East Valley Job Fair hosted by ARIZONA@WORK. The event takes place on Thursday, January 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1001 West Southern Ave., Suite 101, Room 116, in Mesa. Multiple employers, including Peckham Inc., Renewal by Andersen, Maricopa Ambulance, and more, will be on-site hiring for various positions. Don't miss this chance to explore new opportunities—register today here or contact Kevin Miles at (623) 696-9099 for more details.

6. The City of Tempe is looking for employees in various sectors including police, water, engineering, traffic/streets, arts and culture and finance. See all job openings here. The city says it offers “competitive pay and extensive benefits.” Can’t commit to a full-time career? Tempe is also looking for temporary workers to fill positions like lifeguards, after-school aides, fitness instructors, library support staff and more.

7. Gila River Resorts and Casinos is looking to fill dozens of jobs at resorts across the Valley. The positions range from barback and cook to security officer and slot technician. Search open jobs here.

8. If you want to choose your own schedule, get paid weekly and help others, consider driving for Veyo. The medical courier company is looking for drivers to take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments. You can use your own vehicle, get a $1,000 bonus and guaranteed pay, and keep 100% of what you earn. See part-time and other driver positions here.

