NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring this holiday season and beyond (11/23)

1. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

2. Kohl’s is hiring seasonal staff for the upcoming peak season, offering opportunities for those who love spreading holiday cheer. The company is seeking Retail Sales Associates to help customers find the perfect gifts and Material Handlers to support the fast-paced work of picking, packing, and shipping merchandise nationwide. With stores serving as the heart of the customer experience and distribution centers powered by dedicated teams and innovative equipment, Kohl’s relies on enthusiastic and motivated individuals to keep the holiday season running smoothly. This is a chance to join a hardworking team and make a meaningful impact during one of the busiest and most festive times of the year. Learn more here.

3. Amazon is currently hiring for a variety of hourly positions in Phoenix, offering competitive pay, flexible schedules, and the potential to receive a job offer as soon as the same day. Team members benefit from strong hourly wages, with the added convenience of Anytime Pay for immediate access to earnings after each shift. Amazon also provides a robust package of perks, including health coverage, parental leave, paid time off, holiday overtime, and employee discounts. In addition to great benefits, the company supports long-term growth through tuition assistance, mentorship, and training programs designed to help employees advance their careers—whether within Amazon or beyond. Get all the info here.

4. Viasat, Inc. is hiring a Prototype Assembler to join its innovative team in Tempe, Arizona. This full-time, onsite role offers an hourly compensation range of $29.33 to $44.23, depending on experience. As a global leader in communications technology for over 35 years, Viasat connects people, businesses, and governments around the world—and now seeks skilled professionals ready to make an impact. The Prototype Assembler will be responsible for building and assembling electronic devices, performing manual soldering, reading blueprints and schematics, conducting quality control checks, and maintaining a safe, clean work environment. Candidates should have at least five years of electronics assembly experience, strong soldering and mechanical skills, and the ability to work with precision using microscopes. U.S. citizenship is required for this government-related position. Experience with military or space assembly, wire bonding, and certifications such as IPC-610 or J-STD-620 are a plus. Learn more here.

5. Sun Devil Auto Tire & Service is actively seeking talent to fuel its future leadership team, inviting motivated individuals to drive their careers forward with potential Store Manager and District Manager opportunities. As part of the nationwide Sun Auto Tire & Service family, the company prides itself on integrity, excellence, and a strong commitment to employee growth. While immediate openings may vary, candidates who express interest will be considered for upcoming leadership roles that demand proven management experience, a passion for exceptional customer service, strong business acumen, and a desire to develop within a company that invests in its people. Learn more here.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. Macy’s is hiring Holiday Gift Guide Retail Sales Ambassadors at Scottsdale Fashion Square for full-time positions offering $15.75–$20.48 per hour, depending on role and schedule. As a cornerstone of American retail for more than 160 years, Macy’s continues to blend tradition and innovation, offering customers memorable experiences both in-store and beyond. In this role, Ambassadors serve as brand experts—connecting with customers, sharing product knowledge, and creating an exceptional shopping experience while driving sales and client loyalty. Team members also collaborate with vendors, stylists, and store leadership to execute engaging merchandising and sales events. Macy’s offers a supportive, inclusive work environment with competitive pay, health and wellness benefits, paid time off, merchandise discounts, and career development opportunities. Candidates with at least one year of retail or sales experience, strong communication skills, and flexible availability—including evenings, weekends, and holidays—are encouraged to apply and be part of the magic that makes Macy’s a beloved name in retail. Learn more and apply here.

8. Target is hiring seasonal team members for the holidays, offering a chance to earn extra income while helping create joyful experiences for millions of guests nationwide. With nearly 2,000 stores and more than 60 supply chain facilities, seasonal hires join a 400,000+ team dedicated to making the busiest time of year special for families across the country. Seasonal employees support everything from guiding guests to the perfect holiday gifts to restocking and fulfillment, with benefits beginning on day one—including flexible schedules, competitive pay, team member discounts, and added pay for early morning and overnight shifts. Opportunities are available in guest services, inbound and fulfillment, food and beverage, style, beauty, tech, general merchandise, Starbucks, and more, creating space for both seasoned retail workers and those just starting out. Target encourages interested candidates to apply here and be part of a rewarding and festive season.

