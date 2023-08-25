NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring now! (8/27)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Join the crew that makes it happen at the Arizona State Fair! A job at the State Fair is fun, hard work, rewarding, and a wonderful way to earn some extra money. Be it for the holidays, a vacation, a special purchase, help with school, or just to pay some bills - this is a fantastic opportunity for those looking for a temporary job through the end of October. Some positions may turn into full-time positions AND new employees who shine may be asked to do events throughout the year. Learn more here.

2. Poll and election workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. As Maricopa County has more than 2.5 million registered voters, they are planning to hire over 3,000 temporary workers for upcoming elections in Maricopa County. As a temporary worker, you’ll have the opportunity to meet people in your community, make a positive impact in your neighborhood, and get paid while learning how elections work! From long-term positions at the Tabulation Center to working at Voting Locations on Election Day, no matter the role, poll and election workers are essential to the success of elections in Maricopa County. Pick your duration and earn money while supporting elections. From truck drivers to tabulating ballots, to working at the polls, we have various positions available for you to choose from. Learn more here.

3. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued everyday, look no further! Get more info here.

4. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today!

5. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

6. USAA was founded in 1922 when 25 Army officers decided to insure each other’s vehicles. With roots grounded in the military, they’re built on the core values of their founders. Since then, USAA employees have demonstrated a steadfast focus on our mission and an uncompromising passion for serving our members. USAA offers opportunities in a variety of disciplines at their Phoenix office location and across the US. Current openings include Customer Service opportunities in Property Insurance and Auto Insurance, and Banking, Risk and Audit roles. Their mission of serving the military community is the driving force behind everything that they do. Whether you have a military connection or simply share their passion for helping military families, they’re always looking for talented individuals to join their growing team. As a member of the team, you play a vital role in giving their members financial peace of mind, because of this their Total Rewards serve to build the best career experience. At USAA their employee benefits package includes: on-site clinic and fitness centers for those in office, education assistance, personalized financial advice, and so much more! They’ve worked hard to build a company that supports its people and its mission, and are proud to be recognized as a top employer for many consecutive years. Their mission is servicing military families, and that means hiring them, too. See just how far your talents can take you here.

7. Donor Network of Arizona has a mission to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Starting in 1986, Donor Network of Arizona has worked with health care and community partners to support donor families and facilitate organ, eye and tissue donation for transplants. Employees at Donor Network of Arizona use their unique talents to make the most of every situation, every opportunity, and every donation. Their vision is to challenge themselves and others every day to realize Arizona’s potential to save and improve lives. Donor Network of Arizona has career opportunities for individuals with backgrounds in ICU nursing, social work/counseling, hospital relations, general medical and technical fields, as well as an assortment of positions requiring minimal related experience. If you’re passionate, positive and eager to be a part of impactful work, apply to join the team at Donor Network of Arizona today!

8. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey, made up of moments. Moments in your day and in your game. You'll experience these moments everywhere—in what you do, in how you feel and in what you wear. You never know when these moments will arrive, but when they do...Arrive Comfortably. They have created a culture that is inclusive and fearless. A culture that embraces people as individuals and celebrates our differences. As a team, we can achieve anything—Bold Innovation, Meaningful Collaboration and Superior Products. Join them on the journey! All interested candidates must submit an job application in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc, 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. They are located in the back of the building marked Employee Entrance. Come in Monday – Friday between 9:00am -2:00pm to complete an application then meet with the Antigua recruiter.

For more details or questions please call or text recruiter Sheila directly at (602)397-7086.