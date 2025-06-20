NOW HIRING: 8 Valley businesses ready to hire YOU! (6/23)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. WillScot, the industry leader in turnkey space solutions, serves over 100,000 customers across construction, education, retail, and healthcare. An employee-voted Great Place to Work®, is actively hiring for roles in sales, accounting, technology, management/operations, customer service, drivers and skilled labor. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. With a culture rooted in core values, WillScot empowers employees to achieve their full potential in an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Ready to join a company that values its employees? Click here for more information. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor

2. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

3. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

4. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.

5. MIND 24-7 is actively hiring for multiple full-time positions at its Phoenix and Mesa clinics, offering opportunities across all shifts—day, swing, and night. As a fast-growing leader in behavioral health care, MIND 24-7 provides immediate, around-the-clock mental health support through walk-in services like Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and outpatient therapy. The organization is seeking passionate professionals, such as LPNs, RNs, licensed therapists, case managers, BHTs, and more, to join a collaborative and mission-driven team. With competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, 401K with company match, paid time off, and professional development opportunities, MIND 24-7 is the perfect place for those who want to make a meaningful impact in the community while growing their careers. Learn more here.

6. The City of Phoenix invites individuals to join a dedicated team committed to building a vibrant, thriving community. With a strong focus on employee well-being, the city offers a comprehensive benefits package, including robust pension and retirement plans designed to support long-term financial security. Those interested in making a meaningful impact while growing their careers are encouraged to explore current job opportunities with the City of Phoenix by viewing active postings here.

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.