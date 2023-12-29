NOW HIRING: 7 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (12/29)

Let's get to work! Here are 7 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. If you love baseball and great weather, consider helping out with spring training festivities! The City of Peoria is hiring a Venue Ambassador in the Parks and Recreation Department. This person will be providing patron assistance at the Peoria Sports Complex. You’ll help monitor the happenings during spring training and other events, greeting spectators and more. Learn more here.

2. Chipotle continues to expand in the Valley with its latest locations opening at the end of December. The new Vistancia and Val Vista & Melrose locations are now hiring, as well as other locations. They offer “competitive benefits,” crew bonuses, debt-free college programs, mental health care, and more. See all job openings here.

3. Here's a gig you don't see every day: a chess instructor! If you love the game and are looking for a part-time job opportunity, check out the Chess Emporium. A listing from the business shows they are looking for an instructor who could earn $50 per hour on a flexible schedule. See more details and apply here.

4. If you love pets and are looking for a more active job, check out Hand & Hound Pet Sitting LLC. The pet-sitting and dog-walking business is looking for pet lovers who can join their team. You can earn tips, have a flexible schedule, and earn more than $17 per hour. Get more details about what the job entails here

5. The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for Field Representatives in multiple states, including Arizona. They have positions open for bilingual representatives, too. You can earn up to $27.11 per hour and work 10-40 hours a week for this temporary position. Learn more about the duties and apply here.

6. If you already have some experience and knowledge about pool equipment care, Pool Rehab is looking for team members to help work on pools around the Valley. They'll offer training on blasting and deep cleaning. Learn more and apply here.

7. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring now for both civilian and professional positions. You can help with projects, prepare reports, and similar duties, or you can work in police dispatch, roadside assistance, and more. See all open positions here.