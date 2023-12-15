NOW HIRING: 7 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (12/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 7 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 17 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry level analyst roles to gain operations experience within their Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within their Wealth Management offices where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

2. Valley Metro is made up of a number of different departments and specialty areas all designed to make public transit an everyday solution to your commuting needs. It takes passionate and forward-thinking minds to come together and create an environment of community-driven individuals all with the same goals. The company is hiring for several positions across the Phoenix Metro area. Click here to learn more about the positions and locations.

3. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday, January 9th! Join them from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.

4. Amazon is offering a remarkable job opportunity with a significant hiring initiative. They're looking to onboard a whopping 250,000 employees across the United States, including 9,300 in Arizona, across a wide spectrum of roles in their operations network. This means that there are positions available for everyone, regardless of their background or experience level. In customer fulfillment and transportation roles, employees can expect to earn an average of over $20.50 per hour, with the possibility of earning up to $28 per hour depending on their location. If you're ready to be a part of Amazon's workforce, click here to explore the hiring locations and available positions. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world's leading companies. Don't miss out!

5. Diversified Partners seeks a Maintenance Director to manage property upkeep and safety for various Valley properties. Additionally, they're hiring two Property Managers to handle tenant relations, property operations, leases, and maintain top-notch performance. With a national network and notable tenants like Starbucks and JPMorgan Chase & Co, they're building a strong team! Learn more here.

6. Donor Network of Arizona has a mission to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Starting in 1986, Donor Network of Arizona has worked with health care and community partners to support donor families and facilitate organ, eye and tissue donation for transplants. Employees at Donor Network of Arizona use their unique talents to make the most of every situation, every opportunity, and every donation. Their vision is to challenge themselves and others every day to realize Arizona’s potential to save and improve lives. Donor Network of Arizona has career opportunities for individuals with backgrounds in ICU nursing, social work/counseling, hospital relations, general medical and technical fields, as well as an assortment of positions requiring minimal related experience. If you’re passionate, positive and eager to be a part of impactful work, apply here to join the team at Donor Network of Arizona today!

7. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here.