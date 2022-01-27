Hiring: M Culinary Concepts hiring servers, bartenders, chefs to work 2022 Phoenix Open

PHOENIX — M Culinary Concepts said it needs more than 100 people to work in some of the hospitality suites at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, which begins in less than two weeks.

The tournament runs Feb. 7-12, 2022 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale.

Open positions include bartenders, barbacks, cooks, and servers, according to a news release. Shifts will start between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and last between eight and 10 hours and last throughout the tournament.

Chef pay begins at $20-$26 an hour, according to M Culinary Concepts website. The pay rate for other positions was not listed.

A hiring fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., at M Culinary Concepts headquarters, 20645 North 28th Street Phoenix, AZ 85050.

Those interested should bring two forms of identification with them.