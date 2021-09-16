Bashas' and Fry's still looking to fill thousands of positions ahead of the holiday season

PHOENIX — Fry's Food Stores and Bashas' Family of Stores, which includes Bashas, Food City, and AJ's Fine Foods, are looking to fill thousands of positions, some immediate and some to increase staffing ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Fry's, which is part of Kroger, said it has 1,600 part-time and full-time open positions, including clerks, department managers, e-commerce, and pharmacy, at its 124 Arizona stores over the next several weeks.

"We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Donna Tanori, HR leader at Fry's, in a statement.

Those interested can apply at https://jobs.kroger.com/frys.

Bashas' said it has immediate openings for more than 850 part-time and full-time positions, including delivery drivers, clerks and managers, chefs, cashiers, dishwashers, and baristas and managers for its in-store Starbucks locations.

Open interviews will be held at every store on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Applications can also be completed online at https://jobs.bashas.com

“The grocery business is strong, and never dropped,” said Ralph Woodward, senior vice president of Bashas’ Family of Stores, in a statement. “We gained customer traffic and are looking to add to our store teams.”

Albertson's, which also owns Safeway, has nearly 250 positions, plus another 50 warehouse positions, listed on its website. Sprouts has nearly 350 open positions listed on its website.