Nike’s early Black Friday deals include shoes starting at $29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When thinking of Black Friday deals, your mind might go to big sales on TVs, clothing, kitchen gadgets and toys. Retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, JCPenney and Home Depot got an early start to the holiday savings events and many other stores are jumping into the holiday rush.

Knowing that shoppers will need quality shoes to keep up with the race to the holidays, Nike has kicked off its Black Friday Sales event on everything from apparel to shoes.

Through Nov. 18, anyone signed up for the free Nike Member Club can take an additional 25% off Black Friday prices with the ACCESS promo code during checkout.

Here are six of our favorite Nike Black Friday Deals live now.

$28.97 (was $35)



The Nike Victoria One has a versatile design that makes it comfortable for everyday wear or for fun outdoor activities like gardening and beach time. Choose from sizes Women’s 5/Men’s 4 through Women’s 12/Men’s 11.

With the ACCESS 25% off promo code, you can get a pair of Nike Victoria Ones for only $21.73.

$33.97 (was $50)

Even the family’s littlest members can show off sporty, durable style with the Nike Star Runner. Loops on the sneaker’s tongue and heel make getting the shoes off and on easier for small hands. A durable rubber sole will keep the little one’s feet firmly on the ground while standing up to their constant activity.

With the ACCESS 25% off promo code, you can get a pair of Nike Star Runner shoes for only $25.48.

$89.97 (was $185)

Made with sustainable materials, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus shoe has a retro look that kids from the ’90s will love. The Tuned Air design in the sole provides maximum shoe stability. A reinforced toe keeps feet protected during outdoor activity.

With the 25% off ACCESS promo code, you can get a pair of Nike AirMax Terrascape Plus shoes for only $67.47.

$48.97 (was $65)

The Club Fleece sweatshirt is one of the Nike’s most popular clothing items. Its lightweight fleece is super comfortable and cozy but also ideal for layering when the cold temperatures set it for the season.

With the 25% off ACCESS promo code, you can get the Nike Club Fleece Sweatshirt for only $36.73.

$77.97 (was $105)

Not every basketball player can have the moves of NBA legend LeBron James. But, with the Nike LeBron Witness 6 Shoes, fans can experience one of his favorite shoe designs. The Max Air cushioning provides the most protection when making those jump shots and looks incredible at the same time.

With the 25% off ACCESS promo code, you can get the Nike LeBron Witness 6 Shoes for only $58.48.

$37.97 (was $60)

Listed as one of Nike’s best-selling products, Jordan Sport Leggings will be a staple of any woman’s activewear wardrobe. Double-knit fabric moves with the body while maintaining its shape. A wide, mid-rise waistband provides support, and the Dri-FIT fabric wicks sweat away to keep moisture from your skin during workout sessions.

With the 25% off ACCESS promo code, you can get the Nike LeBron Witness 6 Shoes for only $28.48.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.