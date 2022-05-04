Watch

Actions

Prost! Oktoberfest returning to Munich this fall

Germany Oktoberfest
Matthias Schrader/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The city of Munich said Friday that the annual Oktoberfest will take place again this fall, after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
Germany Oktoberfest
Posted at 7:54 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 10:54:08-04

MUNICH — Cheers! Oktoberfest is returning to Munich, Germany this year after a 2-year hiatus.

The historic beer festival was on pause due to the pandemic.

Oktoberfest will run between September 17 and October 3 without restrictions.

The Bavarian tradition first started in 1810, in honor of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese's wedding.

It has been canceled dozens of times, for several reasons, including the World Wars and the cholera epidemic.

Germans and visitors alike are welcoming the news with a “prost!”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.