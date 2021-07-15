More than 20 dead, dozens missing in heavy Europe floods

BERLIN (AP) — More than 20 people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

Authorities in the western German region of Euskirchen said Thursday that eight deaths had been reported in connection with the floods.

Police in the western city of Koblenz said four people had died in Ahrweiler county, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue.

Germany and neighboring countries have seen heavy rainfall in recent days, causing widespread damage.

The governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state called the situation “devastating.”