Kangaroo kills man in Australia

Rob Griffith/AP
FILE - A grey kangaroo hops along a hill side in the Wombeyan Karst Conservation Reserve near Taralga, 120km (74 miles) south west of Sydney, Australia, Aug. 18, 2016. A 77-year-old man has died after a rare kangaroo attack in remote southwest Australia, police said on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Sep 13, 2022
A kangaroo attacked a killed a 77-year-old man in Western Australia, authorities said.

According to Australian media, family members found Peter Eades on Sunday with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called in and reportedly had to shoot the kangaroo to get to Eades.

Efforts to save Eades were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, police said.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Eades had raised the three-year-old kangaroo as a pet since it was a joey.

Fatal kangaroo attacks are rare in Australia. The last one reportedly occurred in 1936.

