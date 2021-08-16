Haiti braces for Tropical Depression Grace after it continues to dig out of massive earthquake

As Haiti digs out from a massive earthquake that has already claimed the lives of at least 1,300 people, the island nation faces a new threat — Tropical Depression Grace.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is currently churning in the Caribbean Sea just south of Hispanola — the large island that is home to both Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The NHC says that Grace could make landfall on Haiti's western peninsula — the area that saw the epicenter of Saturday's massive magnitude 7.2 quake — as soon as Monday evening.

According to the NHC, Grave will bring "heavy rainfall" to Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands in the coming days. But Haiti and the Dominican Republic face the highest threat for dangerous mudslides.

As of 8 a.m. ET Monday morning, Grace was located just south of Hispanola and was packing winds of about 35 mph. The NHC says Haiti could see "tropical storm conditions" on Monday before the storm potentially makes a brief landfall.