Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON — The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19, four days after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

The couple's office said Monday that Camilla is self-isolating. Charles has been isolating since he tested positive on Thursday.

Even after Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis, Camilla had continued with public engagements. She had been taking daily COVID-19 tests before meeting with the public.

The 73-year-old Charles and 74-year-old Camilla are both triple-vaccinated.

Charles is believed to have met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, early last week before his positive test but within the window of transmissibility. Buckingham Palace hasn't said whether the 95-year-old queen has tested positive.

Charles had previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

Charles is heir to the British throne. Last week, the queen said publicly for the first time that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla take the title of "queen consort" upon her death.