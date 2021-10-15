British lawmaker dies after being stabbed during meeting with constituents

LEIGH-ON-SEA — A British Conservative lawmaker named David Amess has died after being stabbed during a meeting with constituents at a church, The Associated Press and the BBC report.

Essex Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing that occurred in Leigh-on-Sea, which is on the eastern coast of England.

Police say they found Amess injured Friday when they were called to the scene at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” wrote police.

Nick Ansell/AP Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Nick Ansell/PA via AP)

Officers say they quickly arrested the suspect after they arrived at the scene and they also recovered a knife.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” said police.

The department is now asking anyone who saw anything or has footage of the incident to contact them.

“If you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm,” wrote the department. “Please quote incident 445 of 15 October. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”