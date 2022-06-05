Watch
'Watermelon Fire' sparks after RV fire near Sedona

Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 19:15:23-04

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ. — Officials say a wildfire, called the "Watermelon Fire," was started after an RV caught fire along Interstate 17 and spread to Coconino National Forest land.

It is currently reported to be 25-30 acres.

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the fire and are working toward containment, according to officials.

The fire is reported to be along the I-17 at approximately milepost 303, 4 miles north of Sedona exit 298.

70 personnel in total, including a battalion, Hotshot crew, seven engines, two fire prevention patrol units, a fuels crew and law enforcement officers, are currently working to extinguish the fire.

North and southbound I-17 are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

