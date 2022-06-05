'Watermelon Fire' sparks after RV fire near Sedona

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ. — Officials say a wildfire, called the "Watermelon Fire," was started after an RV caught fire along Interstate 17 and spread to Coconino National Forest land.
It is currently reported to be 25-30 acres.
Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the fire and are working toward containment, according to officials.
The fire is reported to be along the I-17 at approximately milepost 303, 4 miles north of Sedona exit 298.
Firefighters are responding to a #wildfire 4 miles north of Sedona exit 298, at approximately milepost 303 on the northbound side of Interstate 17.— Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) June 5, 2022
The #WatermelonFire began from an RV which caught on fire and spread to Coconino NF land.
More info: https://t.co/mawogIO02k
70 personnel in total, including a battalion, Hotshot crew, seven engines, two fire prevention patrol units, a fuels crew and law enforcement officers, are currently working to extinguish the fire.
North and southbound I-17 are closed with no estimated time of reopening.
*CLOSURE UPDATE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2022
I-17 is now closed in BOTH directions north of SR 179 due to an incident that began as a vehicle fire and is now known as the #WatermelonFire.
SB is closed at milepost 306. NB is closed at milepost 299.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/vxrcV3MuFq