Tunnel Fire evacuees allowed to return home Sunday morning

FLAGSTAFF — The Tunnel Fire "GO" evacuation order will be downgraded to a "SET" status on Sunday at 9 a.m., allowing residents to return to their homes after five days.

Residents of the neighborhoods along Highway 89 will be able to go to the north parking lot of the Silver Saddle Trading Post to begin the re-entry process.

According to a release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, anyone attempting to re-enter will be required to show identification or any documents that verify their address before returning to their homes.

Highway 89 will not be reopened until all residents have checked in and will be closed until 1 p.m. at the earliest.

Officials say deputies will continue to patrol the area and enforce closures.

CCSO says residents should be aware of any wildfire by-products, such as smoldering stumps and sinkholes, and if anyone sees hazardous tree or structure issues, to contact the appropriate agency and their non-emergency numbers.

If returning residents see any spot fires or immediate threats to themselves or the community, they are asked to call 911.

As of Saturday morning, the Tunnel Fire is at 20,924 acres and remains at 3% containment.