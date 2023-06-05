'The Bullet Fire' burns 200 acres, north of Fountain Hills

Crews are battling "The Bullet Fire," which has burned about 200 acres north of Fountain Hills.

Tonto National Forest officials say there is a Very Large Airtanker, two Hotshot crew, one state crew and six engines working to contain the blaze.

(1 of 2) WILDFIRE ALERT: The Bullet Fire is in the Lower Sycamore area, 200 acres. There is a Very Large Airtanker (VLAT) assisting with air support and more air resources have been ordered. There are two Hotshot crews, one state crew and six engines on scene. pic.twitter.com/wDcor0e6fi — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) June 4, 2023

SR87 is closed in both directions — southbound at SR 188 and northbound at milepost 199. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

SR 87 remains closed in both directions (SB at SR 188, NB at milepost 199) due to the #BulletFire. There's no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For current road conditions, check the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd

📱 Android: https://t.co/PEVlWCgkxj https://t.co/Tk8CGFK17P — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2023

The Sugar Loaf area has been evacuated due to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.