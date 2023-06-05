Watch Now
NewsWildfires

Actions

'The Bullet Fire' burns 200 acres, north of Fountain Hills

SR 87 remains closed in both directions due to the fire
Screen Shot 2023-06-04 at 7.26.12 PM.png
Google Maps
Screen Shot 2023-06-04 at 7.26.12 PM.png
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 22:31:08-04

Crews are battling "The Bullet Fire," which has burned about 200 acres north of Fountain Hills.

Tonto National Forest officials say there is a Very Large Airtanker, two Hotshot crew, one state crew and six engines working to contain the blaze.

SR87 is closed in both directions — southbound at SR 188 and northbound at milepost 199. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

The Sugar Loaf area has been evacuated due to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!