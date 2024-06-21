State Route 88 closed due to growing brush fire near Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Firefighters are battling a new brush fire east of the Valley that is causing road closures and some evacuations.

The fire sparked Friday afternoon along State Route 88 near Apache Junction. The highway is closed in both directions near milepost 201, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Goldfield Ghost Town has announced its closure and evacuations due to the fire. The location is a tourist spot located between the Superstition and Goldfield mountains.

Arizona State Parks announced access to Lost Dutchman State Park is unavailable due to the fire.

It is unknown how many acres the fire has burned or what sparked it.

