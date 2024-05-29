Watch Now
Simmons Fire prompts evacuations for residents in the Kearny area

Kearny is located in Pinal County along State Route 177, between Globe and Tucson
WILDFIRE
Posted at 6:39 PM, May 28, 2024
KEARNY, AZ — A wildfire is prompting evacuations for some residents in the Kearny area.

Kearny is located in Pinal County along State Route 177, between Globe and Tucson.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a "GO-EVACUATE" status for residents of the Riverside neighborhood. All residents in the area should evacuate immediately.

The Simmons Fire is approximately 20 acres and there are structures and infrastructure threatened by the flames, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.

SR 177 is shut down until further notice.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will bring you the latest on this developing story.

