Simmons Fire prompts evacuations for residents in the Kearny area

KEARNY, AZ — A wildfire is prompting evacuations for some residents in the Kearny area.

Kearny is located in Pinal County along State Route 177, between Globe and Tucson.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a "GO-EVACUATE" status for residents of the Riverside neighborhood. All residents in the area should evacuate immediately.

Residents of the Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny have been placed on "GO-EVACUATE" status. Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening. Residents should evacuate immediately. #SimmonsFire pic.twitter.com/fgM5L7cMQe — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) May 29, 2024

The Simmons Fire is approximately 20 acres and there are structures and infrastructure threatened by the flames, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.

SR 177 is shut down until further notice.

SR 177 near Kearny (MP 151): The highway is closed due to a brush fire. There's no estimated time for the highway to reopen.



For real-time traffic and road information, check either https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz or the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/FfDjKXqvV3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 29, 2024

ABC15 is working to get more information and will bring you the latest on this developing story.