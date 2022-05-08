Watch
San Rafael Fire burns 1,400 acres in southern Arizona

Posted at 10:41 AM, May 08, 2022
Crews are battling the San Rafael Fire in southern Arizona.

Arizona Forestry Officials say the flames sparked Saturday, May 7, about 22 miles southeast of Patagonia, and is burning within the San Rafael State Natural Area.

So far, the fire has burned 1,400 acres and is actively burning with a heavy grass crop. Officials say wind is fanning the flames and making efforts difficult for fire crews.

Two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) along with an Air Attack platform have been ordered, but due to another round of Red Flag Warning conditions Sunday, high winds may make it difficult for aircraft to assist.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, evacuations were ordered to homes ahead of the fire.

Crews are conducting firing operations as part of structure protection.

