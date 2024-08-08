Watch Now
Residents outside of Yarnell under GO evacuation status due to Farm Fire

Fire estimated to be 40 acres and spreading
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Some residents outside of Yarnell have been given GO evacuation orders due to the Farm Fire.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is evacuating residents along Iron Horse Road. Residents in the surrounding area are on READY status and should be prepared to leave at any time.

State forestry officials say the fire is estimated to be 40 acres and spreading.

It is unknown what sparked the fire or when the fire began.

The fire is currently burning approximately 30 miles north of Yarnell.

