Old Bisbee wildfire pre-evacuation warnings lifted

BISBEE, AZ — Firefighters are on scene of a wildfire burning near Old Bisbee.

The fire sparked Monday evening and prompted the closure of Highway 80 from Tombstone Canyon to Main Street. On Tuesday, Cochise County officials announced the highway had reopened.

Dozens of firefighters were called to battle the flames.

An alert was sent to residents in the area if they signed up to receive messages through ALERTSENSE. Approximately 15 homes were placed in "SET" status, meaning pre-evacuation orders.

Those warnings were lifted Tuesday morning

Officials said winds created a challenge for crews.

Smoke may still be visible in the area. The perimeter of the fire has been secured and fire crews are still working on hotspots.

It's unclear how many acres have burned and if there is any containment.

The cause is being investigated.