Watch Now
NewsWildfires

Actions

'Golden Fire' burning 200 acres near Kingman, 20 structures threatened

It is unknown what started the fire
WILDFIRE
KNXV
WILDFIRE
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 04, 2024

MOHAVE COUNTY — Arizona forestry officials are reporting a new wildfire in Mohave County.

The fire, called the Golden Fire, is located 10 miles north of Kingman and is estimated to be 200 acres. Officials say approximately 20 structures are threatened to the northeast of the fire.

Wind blowing at 10-15 miles per hour is driving the fire, officials say.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen