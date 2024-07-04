'Golden Fire' burning 200 acres near Kingman, 20 structures threatened

MOHAVE COUNTY — Arizona forestry officials are reporting a new wildfire in Mohave County.

The fire, called the Golden Fire, is located 10 miles north of Kingman and is estimated to be 200 acres. Officials say approximately 20 structures are threatened to the northeast of the fire.

#AZForestry responding to new start est. at 200 ac. approx. 10 mi. N. Kingman, E of Stockton Hill Road.



Multiple resources en-route, Air Attack launched. Structures and infrastructure threatened. #AZFire #MohaveCounty pic.twitter.com/yITmPMDn74 — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) July 4, 2024

Wind blowing at 10-15 miles per hour is driving the fire, officials say.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.