'Lost Lake Fire' burns along California-Arizona border

Evacuations underway for Lost Lake Resort
Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning along the California-Arizona border near Parker, Arizona.
Posted at 10:15 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 01:15:11-04

The fire, called the "Lost Lake Fire," started Thursday morning and has burned approximately 600 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday night.

Evacuations are currently in effect for the Lost Lake Resort.

Highway 95 is closed between 2nd Avenue and Agnes Wilson Road due to the fire.

There are a total of 70 personnel fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

