'Lost Lake Fire' burns along California-Arizona border

Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning along the California-Arizona border near Parker, Arizona.

The fire, called the "Lost Lake Fire," started Thursday morning and has burned approximately 600 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday night.

Evacuations are currently in effect for the Lost Lake Resort.

Highway 95 is closed between 2nd Avenue and Agnes Wilson Road due to the fire.

#LostLakeFIRE UPDATE- 8:10 PM Hwy 95 / Lake Rd n/of Blythe. Fire is 400 acres, 0% contained. Hwy 95 closed btw Agnes Wilson & 2nd Ave. Evacuation Orders for Lost Lake Resort remain in effect. Reception & Care Site: Parker Community Sr Ctr 1115 12th St. Parker, Arizona 85344



Parker Community Sr Ctr

1115 12th St. Parker, Arizona 85344 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 27, 2022

There are a total of 70 personnel fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.