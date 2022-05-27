'Lost Lake Fire' burns along California-Arizona border

Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning along the California-Arizona border near Parker, Arizona.
The fire, called the "Lost Lake Fire," started Thursday morning and has burned approximately 600 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday night.
Evacuations are currently in effect for the Lost Lake Resort.
Highway 95 is closed between 2nd Avenue and Agnes Wilson Road due to the fire.
#LostLakeFIRE UPDATE- 8:10 PM Hwy 95 / Lake Rd n/of Blythe. Fire is 400 acres, 0% contained. Hwy 95 closed btw Agnes Wilson & 2nd Ave. Evacuation Orders for Lost Lake Resort remain in effect. Reception & Care Site:— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 27, 2022
Parker Community Sr Ctr
1115 12th St. Parker, Arizona 85344
There are a total of 70 personnel fighting the blaze.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.